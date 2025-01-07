Tristar Gladiators: UGC’s defending Champions and flagbearers of UAE’s social golf scene

Tristar Gladiators: Reigning Champions of the Ultimate Golf Challenge. - Supplied Photo

In a city where golf is more than just a sport, the Tristar Gladiators have emerged as champions of camaraderie, community, and competitive spirit.

Led by owners Mukesh Kochhar and Eugene Mayne and mentored by Devanand Kurup, all UAE veterans, the Gladiators claimed an exciting victory in the inaugural Ultimate Golf Challenge Series (UGC) last season at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club.

The UGC redefines social golf events, bringing together 10 dynamic teams of 14 players in a thrilling format. Every player gets their moment on the course, as all 14 team members must play at least one round during the tournament. With 100 players battling it out on match days, the excitement is guaranteed to create a thrilling atmosphere throughout the tournament.

Now, with Season 2 just days away, Mukesh reflects on the first season that brought together social golfers from diverse backgrounds, united by their shared passion for the game.

Tristar Gladiators exemplify true team spirit. - Supplied photo

“It was one of the best tournaments I’ve played in,” Mukesh said. “Players from different communities and clubs came together, and it was a wonderful experience for everyone.

“Golf can sometimes feel like an individual sport, but events like this remind us how much fun it is to be part of a team. Not just playing alongside people you've known for years, but also enjoying the company of someone you've only recently met."

Mukesh described the rollercoaster of emotions he and his team experienced during the inaugural season saying: “We didn’t perform as well as we’d hoped in the first round at Emirates Golf Club, but we found our touch in the second round at the Creek.

"The ladies on our team were exceptional, and our cohesion really pulled us through and eventually helped us win.”

As the Gladiators gear up to defend their title Mukesh spoke about their aspirations and dismissed the notion of any added pressure.

“I don’t think we will be under any sort of pressure or expectations," he said: "We’ll go out there, play our best, and enjoy the event.

“This year is going to be even better than the last. We’ve invested more time and energy, and everyone’s excited to participate. The three-tournament format adds a new dynamic, making things more interesting for all the teams.”

For Mukesh, the tournament’s appeal goes beyond competition. “We want to enjoy the experience with all the other teams and players,” he said. “Winning or losing is secondary to the team spirit and fun. That’s what makes the UGC so special.”

Mukesh credits much of their success in Season 1 to the strong team chemistry fostered under the mentorship of Devanand Kurup.

“Dev has been instrumental, not just in helping us strategize and perform on the course, but also in building a sense of unity and camaraderie within the team,” he said: “His experience, insights, and encouragement have brought us together and played a big part in our success.

“Many of us have known each other for years and play regularly. But building the team was exciting - choosing who would play in each tournament and strategizing together brought us even closer.”

Tactical tweaks