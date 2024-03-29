'Tremendous to share the field with Dhoni', says Steve Smith

MS Dhoni in action during the Indian Premier League. - AP

Published: Fri 29 Mar 2024, 2:44 PM

Star Australian batter Steve Smith has showered praise on former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni saying there's no one in India who is better than the 42-year-old.

Speaking on Star Sports, Smith said no one reads a cricket match like MS Dhoni. The Aussie batter added that it was 'tremendous' to share field with the former India skipper.

"There's no one better in India to have behind the stumps than MS Dhoni. The way he understands the game and the angles of the game is second to none. So look, he was a tremendous person to play with. I really enjoyed his company on and off the field," Smith said.

Smith also called Dhoni a 'chilled' guy. The Aussie revealed that the 42-year-old helped him a lot with cricket.

"He's such a chilled guy, obviously extremely busy with loads of things outside the game, but extremely chilled down to earth and a wonderful person. There were many occasions where MS was fantastic. You know, I really enjoyed playing with him. I enjoyed leading him as well. He certainly helped me out," he added.

Ahead of the season opener of IPL 2024 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk Stadium, the Chennai-based franchise announced that Ruturaj Gaikwad would take over the responsibilities from the 42-year-old.

The announcement marked the end of Dhoni's long reign at the helm of CSK, during which he led Chennai to five IPL crowns.

CSK had a great start to the IPL 2024 season as they clinched two consecutive wins in their opening games after beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

The Chennai-based franchise are currently standing at the top of the IPL 2024 standings with four points by their name.

