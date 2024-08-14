Tour de France in Dubai? Stage set for exciting new event

The surge in cycling popularity in the Mena region, highlighted by top teams such as UAE Team Emirates and Team Bahrain Victorious, has set the stage for L’Etape Dubai by Tour de France. — Supplied photo

L’Etape Dubai by Tour de France is set to revolutionise the amateur cycling scene when it debuts in February 2025. This prestigious event, supported by Škoda, promises to be a landmark in the global cycling calendar, offering enthusiasts a great opportunity to kickstart their season in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.

L’Etape Dubai by Tour de France is set to be an extraordinary event that blends competitive cycling with Dubai’s stunning urban landscape. It is expected to attract significant interest from both regional and international cycling communities, providing amateur cyclists with a unique opportunity to experience the spirit of the Tour de France in Dubai.

The surge in cycling popularity in the Mena region, highlighted by top teams such as UAE Team Emirates and Team Bahrain Victorious, has set the stage for L’Etape Dubai by Tour de France.