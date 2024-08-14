Tour de France in Dubai? Stage set for exciting new event

Abu Dhabi Muay Thai earned the second place with 14 gold, six silver, and eight bronze medals
L’Etape Dubai by Tour de France is set to revolutionise the amateur cycling scene when it debuts in February 2025. This prestigious event, supported by Škoda, promises to be a landmark in the global cycling calendar, offering enthusiasts a great opportunity to kickstart their season in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.
L’Etape Dubai by Tour de France is set to be an extraordinary event that blends competitive cycling with Dubai’s stunning urban landscape. It is expected to attract significant interest from both regional and international cycling communities, providing amateur cyclists with a unique opportunity to experience the spirit of the Tour de France in Dubai.
The surge in cycling popularity in the Mena region, highlighted by top teams such as UAE Team Emirates and Team Bahrain Victorious, has set the stage for L’Etape Dubai by Tour de France.
Participants will enjoy an unmatched cycling experience, passing through some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, including Burj Khalifa, Meydan Club, and the Museum of the Future.
Organised by BE COOL and Peloton Events, with the strong support of the Dubai Sports Council, this event aims to deliver a world-class experience, showcasing Dubai’s exceptional capacity to host major international sports events. This initiative not only leverages Dubai’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and hospitality but also positions the city as a premier destination for sports tourism, promoting a healthier lifestyle among its residents and visitors.
The race starts in front of the Meydan Hotel and includes four different routes. The first route extends for 110 kilometres, while the second route is 60 kilometres long. There is a non-competitive route extending 20 kilometers for participants aged 11 and above and a children's race for ages 3 to 14 extending for 3 kilometers. The race will pass by prominent tourist landmarks in Dubai, such as the Burj Khalifa, the Museum of the Future, and Dubai Frame, offering a unique and exciting cycling experience.
Details of the route will be announced later. The events will take place over two days: Saturday, February 1, 2025, will be dedicated to family activities, and on Sunday, February 2, 2025, the main races will take place, including two races: The Race (110 km) and The Ride (60 km).
Abu Dhabi Muay Thai earned the second place with 14 gold, six silver, and eight bronze medals
Cricket will return to the Olympics for the first time since 1900
The crowd cheered Khelif with chants of 'Tahia Imane' (long live Imane)
The last time Los Angeles hosted the Olympics, in 1984, many residents left the city, averting a traffic nightmare
Rayhan is playing on a special invitation from the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) where he joins a competitive 126-player field
The Argentine star has not yet trained with his Miami teammates since escaping a walking boot
The 2022 World Cup winner has won the Premier League twice and the 2023 Champions League with Man City
Al Wasl's Ali Saleh was named the best Emirati player of the season