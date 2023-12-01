Top US Amateur Michael Thorbjornsen earns special invite to 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States lies in fourth spot in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) . - AFP

The leading PGA Tour University’s number one player, Michael Thorbjornsen has earned an invitation to compete in the 2024 HERO Dubai Desert Classic to be held at Emirates Golf Club from January 18-21, 2024.

This is the third year that this spot has been allocated by the organisers, with previous invites being taken up by Sam Bennett (US) in 2022 and Ludvig Åberg (Sweden) in 2023. Aberg has gone on to great things including being part of the winning European Team in the recent Ryder Cup in Italy.

Twenty-two-year-old Thorbjorsen, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, played in the 2023 HERO Dubai Desert Classic, where he won the low amateur trophy and finished tied 20th with rounds of 70, 64, 73 and 72 for a four-round total of nine under par, 279, alongside Ryan Fox (NZ) and Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), and nine shots behind the champion, Rory McIlroy (NI).

Thorbjornsen has also made four cuts on the PGA Tour, with his fourth-place finish at the 2022 Travelers Championship being the highlight.

He currently lies in fourth spot in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) Men’s Division supported by the R&A.

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the HERO Dubai Desert Classic commented: “Helping develop the next stars of tomorrow – both locally and overseas – is very important for us. Our partnership with the PGA Tour provides a platform for golf’s young rising stars to not only compete against the world’s best professionals but also gain vital competitive experience that will help them take their game to the next level.

“We look forward to welcoming Michael Thorbjornsen to the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January following an impressive year on the PGA Tour University calendar,” added Corkill.

