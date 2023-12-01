Top seed Frech leads galaxy of stars in 26th edition of Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge

Aasiya Saleem shoots a five-under par 67 to lead the individual girl’s catgegory at Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia.
Some of the best rising stars of the game and established players will come together to compete in the 26th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge (AHTC) which is scheduled to take place at the Habtoor Grand Resort in Dubai Marina.
With last year’s runner-up Magdalena Frech being awarded top billing, the annual competition promises to serve up high-quality tennis right from the qualifying rounds which will commence on Saturday, December 3.
The Frech-led line-up looks especially appealing with the top seven players all among the top 150 on the WTA Rankings.
Also in the mix, and seeded No.9 is defending champion Elsa Jacquemot of France.
“It has always been our aim to bring in the best talent into Dubai so that we can achieve our goal of promoting women’s tennis in the UAE and the Gulf region. In keeping with this, we now have the two finalists of last year being among the first to confirm their participation,” Noura Badawi, Tournament Director, told the media earlier this week.
“It will be engrossing to see some new players coming through, or we may have the two finalists from last year heading for a second confrontation before the Dubai crowd yet again.
“Whatever the results, we will be assured of some top-quality women’s tennis during the course of the week,” Badawi added.
Two talented Slovakian players feature in the top-5 including second seed Viktoria Hruncakova, who has a WTA Ranking of 116 and Rebecca Sramkova is the fifth seed with her WTA Ranking of No. 132.
Previous champion, 21-year-old Daria Snigur from Ukraine, who has a WTA ranking of 124, is the third seed, while 130-ranked Maria Timofeeva is seeded fourth.
The player presence gets even better heading towards the lower end of the top 10 with Arina Rodionova of Australia as the sixth seed, while Czech Republic’s Tereza Martincova has been seeded No.7. The eighth seed is Sweden’s Mirjam Bjorklund.
Jacquemot will commence the defence of her crown as the ninth seed for British No 1 Heather Watson will sign in as the tenth seed.
Jacquemot stunned the more experienced Frech 7-5, 6-2 in last year’s final to win her first professional title at the popular W100+H event on the ITF World Tennis Tour.
The draw ceremony for the main round of the singles will be held on Sunday morning, December 4.
First held in 1998, the long list of past champions include former Grand Slam winners and top-class players including Sorana Cirstea (2020), Ana Bogdan (2019), Peng Shuai (2018), Belinda Bencic (2017), Kimiko Date-Krumm (2012), Sania Mirza (2010), Maria Kirilenko (2007), Kateryna Bondarenko (2006), Marion Bartoli (2005), Jelena Jankovic (2003) and inaugural winner Kyra Nagy (1998).
The highlight of her performance was a clutch of 16 birdies including four over five holes in Round 2
As F1H2O season reaches climax in Sharjah, new Class 3 series gets under way in Khor Fakkan
UAE leads both the Ladies’ Team and Under-15 Girl’s Team divisions at Riyadh Golf Club tournament
Baseball United's inaugural All-Star showpiece allowed families to bond and experience America's favourite sport together
Why is it so difficult for people to stay until the end of a tournament to end the closing ceremony
Golf management veteran notes there is a surge in interest from younger generations, spurred in part by high-profile athletes and influencers engaging in the sport
Everything you need to know about the Abu Dhabi Golf Club showpiece from December 8 – 10.