Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy launch next-gen simulator golf league in Florida

The much-anticipated TGL, a tech-infused indoor team golf league spearheaded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, launched on Tuesday in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, aiming to captivate a new generation of fans by blending cutting-edge technology with the traditions of golf in an action-packed format.

Over the next three months, 24 of the PGA Tour’s top players, including Woods and McIlroy, will compete in two-hour team matches broadcast live on Monday and Tuesday nights.

The league’s fast-paced structure and interactive elements promise to reshape how fans engage with the sport, offering an exciting twist on the traditional game.

TGL combines virtual and real-world golf, with players hitting shots at a towering five-story simulator screen before transitioning to an adjustable putting surface. The matches, played on a compact field about the size of an American football field, will feature every shot broadcast live, mic’d-up players, walk-up music, and a 40-second shot clock to keep the action moving.

2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, part of The Bay Golf Club team, is excited about the league’s potential to bring new energy to the sport.

“This could be the future of golf,” said Clark. “It’s fast, it’s engaging, and it might just become one of the coolest things to watch on Monday nights after football.”

The format, which requires far less physical exertion than a traditional tournament, could provide a unique opportunity for Woods to compete at a high level without the challenges posed by walking multiple rounds over several days.

“This format plays to Tiger’s strengths,” Clark noted. “He doesn’t have to deal with the physical toll of a full tournament week, so it could be the perfect setting for fans to see him in action.”

Rory McIlroy, who plays for the Boston Common team, emphasized that TGL is not meant to replace traditional championship golf but rather to complement it by reaching a broader, younger audience.

“There’s no substitute for championship golf,” McIlroy said during a promotional event. “But with TGL, we’re innovating to appeal to a different demographic, condensing the format, and scheduling it at a time when more people can tune in. It’s about making golf more accessible and exciting.”

The league, which was initially slated to debut in early 2024, faced delays after damage to its host facility’s dome. The revamped structure now features steel supports, ensuring a robust venue for the competition.

TGL is the brainchild of Woods and McIlroy’s TMRW Sports, developed in collaboration with the PGA Tour. The league aims to bring golf into the future by combining its rich traditions with innovative technology.