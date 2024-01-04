Thomas Bjørn eager to help grow the game of golf in Bahrain

Thomas Bjorn of Denmark. - AFP File

Thomas Bjørn is eager to play his part in making next month’s Bahrain Championship the latest success story in the DP World Tour’s rich history when the Dane tees it up at the inaugural edition at the Royal Golf Club from February 1 – 4, 2024.

The Ryder Cup legend is a name that is synonymous with golf in the Middle East, having tamed Tiger Woods to win the 2001 HERO Dubai Desert Classic before cruising to a four-stroke triumph at the 2011 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

The 52-year-old Danish professional, who has won 15 times on the DP World Tour, is now looking to leave his footprint on the Kingdom of Bahrain when he returns to Royal Golf Club for the first time in 13 years following his share of 44th place at the 2011 Volvo Golf Champions.

“I’ve played in all the territories that we have played in as a Tour in the Middle East,” said Bjørn, who will headline next month’s field alongside rising stars Jordan Smith, Dan Bradbury, Alex Fitzpatrick and Yannik Paul.

“Obviously, Dubai has been the leader and then Qatar, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Ras Al Khaimah and now Bahrain again. Everything must find a way and then grow from there.

“It’s about making the game global. We have an opportunity in our game to touch every country, so we should be going everywhere to play the game. We’ve played a big role in growing golf in the Middle East, especially in the UAE, and now we have an opportunity to help grow it even further it in Bahrain,” the Dane added.

|That’s the responsibility of the professional game as well, to be able to make sure we leave a footprint on the game and grow it in the places that we are lucky enough to be invited to play.”

While the Ryder Cup legend is familiar with the Royal Golf Club, a fresh and exciting challenge awaits him next month. The club has recently undergone extensive upgrades, including the redesign of several greens on the front nine in preparation for the arrival of the stars of the golfing world.

‘” know they’ve made some changes since we visited in 2011, but I thought it was a good golf course,” he said.

“I’m just glad we’re back in the Kingdom. I have fond memories of what it was back then and I’m quite sure in the last 13 years, a lot of things have happened.

“I’m looking forward to going back there and seeing the progression of the country, the progression of golf in Bahrain and trying to play my part in making the country the next chapter of our story,” Bjorn added.

