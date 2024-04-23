This Week in Golf: With Dubai's Porteous in tow, the Challenge Tour visits Saadiyat Beach Golf Club

Dubai based Garrick Porteous, winner of last week's Challenge Tour event at Al Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club will play this week at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi. - Supplied photo

The Challenge Tour moves from Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club to Saadiyat Golf Club in Abu Dhabi for this week’s $300,000 UAE Challenge.

Congratulations to Dubai-based Englishman Garrick Porteous who won in such style in Al Ain and will doubtless be looking to continue his winning form this week at Saadiyat Beach.

It is the second of two Challenge Tour events to be hosted in the UAE, for the second year running.

The DP World Tour returns to action with the ISPS HANDA Championship in Japan, co-sanctioned by the Japan Tour Golf Organisation.

Japanese philanthropist Dr Haruhisa Handa,presents the SPS HANDA Championship trophy to winner Lucas Herbertfrom Australia. - Instagram

This marks the midway point of the DP World Tour’s Asian Swing – the third of five Swings on the revised calendar.

The Asian Swing kicked off in Singapore a few weeks ago and was won by Jesper Svensson (Swe) and followed up with the victory by Keita Nakajima (Japan) in the HERO Indian Open.

Next week sees the Tour’s return to China for the first time in five years with the 29th Volvo China Open.

Keitra Nakajima currently leads the Asian Swing. - Instagram

As with the four other Global Swings, the Asian Swing will have its own champion who will earn $200,000 from an overall $1 million Bonus Pool.

The Asian Swing is currently led by Nakajima who is playing this week in his home country.

Included in the field this week with UAE connections are; Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel), Adri Arnaus (Spain), Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spain), Adrian Otaegui (Spain) and Ewen Ferguson (Scot). Also featuring is Matthieu Pavon (Fr) who has climbed to 22nd in the current Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

The LIV Golf League returns with its $25 million event starting on Friday in Australia.

Schedule

LIV Golf

26th – 28th April, 2024

LIV Golf Adelaide

Venue: The Grange Golf Club., Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $25 million

PGA Tour

25th – 28th April, 2024

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Venue: TPC Louisiana, US

Purse: $8.9 million

DP World Tour

25th – 28th April, 2024

ISPS HANDA - Championship

Venue: Taiheiyo Club Gotemba, Japan

Purse: $2.25 million

Challenge Tour

25th – 28th April, 2024

UAE Challenge

Venue: Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi

Purse: $300,000

LPGA

25th – 28th April, 2024

JM Eagle LA Championship

Venue: Wilshire GC, Los Angeles, US

Purse: $3.75 million

Ladies’ European Tour

25th – 28th April, 2024

Investec South African Women’s Open

Venue: Erinvale Country and Golf Estate

Purse: €320,000.