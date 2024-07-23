This Week in Golf: UAE’s Grenville-Wood looking to kick-start his season on the Challenge Tour

Kremlin says French failure to accredit some Russian journalists for Paris Games is unacceptable
French security services had rejected more than 4,000 applications for Olympics accreditations
After all the excitement and drama of Xander Schauffele’s Open win at Carnoustie – golf generally returns to a more routine week.
I find it hard to digest that it is 264 days until the next Major on the golfing calendar – The Masters round one on 7th April 2025.
Now that is a Major drought in my eyes!
LIV Golf returns to the UK at JCB Golf and Country Club in Uttoxeter, England. Known as a market town in Staffordshire and for a race course – it is also known for being home to the third largest construction equipment manufacturer JCB. In 1945 the company was founded by Joseph Cyril Bamford – hence the name of the company: JCB.
Designed by Robert Hiseman of European Golf Design and opened as recently as September 2019, – the course measures 7,308 yards from the tips – the mantra was modelled on the TPC Deere Run course in Illinois – which hosts the annual John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour.
Customers and suppliers who visit the company’s site can play the golf course along with employees – but general fee-paying golfers were never the model.
It was always the intention to host professional golf tournaments at JCB – to bring the brand to a wider audience by being tournament-ready. The venue has already hosted professional tournaments on both the Legends Tour as well as the Rose Ladies Series.
The Challenge Tour reaches an interesting stage – the second half of the season – this week is number 16 of 29 events.
The event this week is the Black Desert NI Open presented by Tom McKibben at Galgorm Castle.
Joshue Grenville-Wood (UAE) leads the local UAE interest this week – he currently sits in 50th place in the season long Road to Mallorca Order of Merit – with the top-20 players at the end of this season being promoted to the DP World Tour.
Interesting to see McKibben, a hugely talented golfer - now 103rd in the Official World Golf Ranking supporting the event – and the unusual model of a destination in Utah where ‘ancient lava fields meet vibrant vermillion cliffs of Greater Zion’ being title sponsor of a tournament – rather than merely a supporting venue.
The majestic 600-acre expanse will be home to the Black Desert Championship on the PGA Tour when the play gets underway from October 10-13, 2024. It will also host an LPGA Tour event in 2025. Well done to them for showing innovation in sponsorship.
The Ladies European Tour has a break and their next event in Golf in the Olympics in the second week in August – while the LPGA visits Canada for the CPK Women’s Open.
Schedule
LIV Golf
Friday 26th – Sunday 28th July, 2024
LIV Golf UK
Venue: JCB Golf & Country Club, England
Purse: $25 million
PGA Tour
Thursday 25th – Sunday 28th July, 2024.
3M Open
Venue: TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota, US
Purse: $8.1 million
Challenge Tour
Thursday 25th – Sunday 28th July, 2024.
Black Desert NI Open presented by Tom McKibben
Venue: Galgorm Castle GC, Co. Antrim, Northern Ireland
Purse: £250,000
Champions Tour / Legends Tour
Thursday 25th – Sunday 28th July, 2024.
The Senior Open Championship presented by ROLEX
Venue: Carnoustie, Scotland
Purse: $2.85 million
LPGA
Thursday 25th – Sunday 28th July, 2024.
CPKC Women’s Open
Venue: Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Purse: $2.6 million
ALSO READ
French security services had rejected more than 4,000 applications for Olympics accreditations
American rugby player Ilona Maher went viral at the Tokyo Olympics and now boasts more than a million followers on Tik Tok
Basketball has long been an obsession in Serbia, with some domestic teams regularly selling out games in Belgrade's 18,000-seat Stark Arena
Former UAE resident produces scintillating birdie-rich final round to secure her maiden victory in England
Pogacar won six stages on this edition of the Tour, just as he did when winning the Giro earlier in the season
Around 45,000 members of the French security forces are set to be on duty on Friday evening when the Olympics kick off at 1730 GMT (9:30 pm UAE Time)
Steven was sentenced to four years in prison in Britain in 2016 for the rape of a 12-year-old girl
The 38-year-old was dominated by Borges as he struggled to find fluency with his serve and ground strokes