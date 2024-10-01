This Week in Golf: St. Andrews hosts the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - a fan favourite with a fantastic field!

Jackson Bell wins Pro Individual Title with impressive three-Under 69
The Presidents Cup has concluded, and while it nearly came down to the wire, the U.S. Team secured a decisive victory, marking their 10th consecutive win against the Rest of the World (ROW) Team.
Congratulations to all participants! However, this raises questions about the event's future in an increasingly crowded global golf calendar.
Meanwhile, the DP World Tour is set for one of its most exciting fields of the year at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship which will be played over the historic Old Course at St Andrews.
As the season approaches its end, this event holds special significance. We wish everyone involved great weather and a fantastic tournament!
The field for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship features an impressive lineup of players, including Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, David Puig, Jon Rahm, UAE-based players Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolas Colsaerts, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Danny Willett, Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed, and many other familiar names. It truly feels reminiscent of the good old days—filled with more golf, smiling faces, and less politics. Long may this spirit continue!
The Challenge Tour is entering the critical final stages of the season. This week, the players are competing in the Czech Republic. It was exciting to see Joshua Grenville-Wood (UAE) finish tied for fifth in last week's shortened 36-hole Swiss Challenge in France—I'm still wrapping my head around that format! Additionally, amateur golfer Ahmad Skaik (UAE) is participating in this week's event.
After this week, only two Challenge Tour events remain, both in China, before the top 45 players on the Road to Mallorca compete in the season-ending Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, supported by The R&A, at Club de Golf Alcanada in Port d'Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain.
The top 20 finishers in that event will earn their DP World Tour cards for 2025, a life-changing opportunity for many!
Schedule
PGA TOUR
Thursday 3rd – Sunday 6th October, 2024
Sandersons Farms Championship
Venue: The Country Club of Jackson, Mississippi, US
Purse: $7.6 million
DP WORLD TOUR
Thursday 3rd – Sunday 6th October, 2024
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Venue: Old Course, St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, Scotland
Purse: $5 million
CHALLENGE TOUR
Wednesday 2nd – Saturday 5th October, 2024
D+D Real Czech Challenge
Venue: Royal Beroun GC, Czech Republic
Purse: €270,000
ASIAN TOUR
Thursday 3rd – Sunday 6th October, 2024
Mercuries Taiwan Masters
Venue: Taiwan Golf & Country Club, Chinese Taipei
Purse: $1 million
LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR
Friday 4th – Sunday 6th October, 2024
ARAMCO Team Series – Presented by PIF – Shenzen
Venue; Mission Hills Resort (World Cup Course), Shenzen, China
Purse: $1 million
