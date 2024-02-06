This Week in Golf: The DP World Tour Stays in the Middle East for the $2.5m Commercial Bank Qatar Masters

Winners climb to third position in the standings as the losers need to win all four remaining matches to keep their hopes alive
This week’s golf comes around very fast with LIV Golf starting on Thursday with LIV Golf - Las Vegas. Dubai-based players Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC) and Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC) are both in their respective teams. Let’s all hope Adrian is fit and recovered from his recent illness following his transition to LIV Golf.
The DP World Tour remains in this Middle East region with the $2.5 million Commercial Bank Qatar Masters taking place at Doha Golf Club, Qatar. It is the tenth event of the season and the fifth of the eight events on the International Swing.
The Ladies European Tour (LET) has its season opener in Kenya before they return to the Middle East region for next week’s $5 million ARAMCO Saudi Ladies International Presented by PIF at Riyadh Golf Club.
The PGA Tour has the WM Phoenix Open with an $8.8 million purse.
Not playing this week is Ludvig Aberg who finished second at last week’s weather-shortened AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The Swede has moved remarkably to number 11 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).
The Current OWGR rankings
S. Scheffler (US).
R. McIlroy (NI).
J. Rahm (Spain).
V. Hovland (Nor).
X. Schauffele (US).
W. Clark (US).
P. Cantlay (US).
M. Homa (US).
M. Fitzpatrick (Eng).
B. Harman (US).
This Week’s Tournament Schedule
LIV Golf
Thursday 8th – Saturday 10th February, 2024
LIV Golf Las Vegas
Venue: Las Vegas Country Club, US
Purse: $25 million
PGA Tour
Thursday 8th – Sunday 11th February, 2024
WM Phoenix Open
Venue: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Arizona, US
Purse: $8.8 million
DP World Tour
Thursday 8th – Sunday 11th February, 2024
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters
Venue: Doha Golf Club, Qatar
Purse: $2.5 million
Challenge Tour
Thursday 8th – Sunday 11th February, 2024
Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open
Venue: Royal Cape Golf Club, Cape Town, South Africa
Purse: $350,000
Ladies European Tour
Thursday 8th – Sunday 11th February, 2024
Magical Kenya Ladies Open
Venue: Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County, Kenya
Purse: €300,000
