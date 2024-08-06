This Week in Golf: Nelly Korda poised for another golden moment as world's best female golfers step into the spotlight at the Olympic Games

Nelly Korda of the United States eyes back-to-back Olympic golds. - AFP

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 2:54 PM

Congratulations to Dubai resident and DP World Ambassador Tommy Fleetwood for winning the silver medal for Great Britain in the recent Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

Tommy's outstanding performance has propelled him to the 11th position in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), a jump of two spots.

This week, the spotlight is on the top female golfers competing for Olympic gold at the renowned Le Golf National course.

Leading the pack is American Nelly Korda, the current world No. 1, who will be vying to retain her title. Meanwhile, Lydia Ko from New Zealand aims to make history by securing her third consecutive Olympic medal.

“When it comes to majors and an Olympic medal, that's why we are out there so long and grinding and pushing ourselves in the gym and on the golf course. It’s for those moments.”Korda told a press conference following a practice round on Monday.

“Doesn't really feel like I'm defending, really. I'm just going to go out, enjoy the experience, and hopefully enjoy the fans.

“The men had amazing fans out here. I was wowed by how many people are out here watching and just happy that I'm back in this position. I'm here representing my country. I'm a two-time Olympian living out my dream,” Korda added.

Dubai resident Oscar Craig, with step-dad Tommy Fleetwood, when Tommy caddied for Oscar at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, when he made the cut in the Challenge Tour event earlier this year. - Supplied photo

Question: Is it fair to consider awarding World Ranking points to top golfers participating in the Olympics? This is a discussion for another occasion. However, with just 60 players in the competition and the remaining athletes lacking the chance to earn points on major tours like the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, or the Ladies' Professional Tours, it poses an important question.

The DP World Tour has a week off and returns next week as the Closing Swing on the schedule takes shape in the Czech Republic.

This week, the Asian Tour has made its way to Europe for the International Series at Foxhills, which is located near London.

There will be significant interest for Dubai golf enthusiasts as several local golfers are participating in the tournament. Rayhan Thomas, Anirban Lahiri, Jeev Milkha Singh, and Gaganjeet Bhullar, who recently competed for India in the Olympics, are all confirmed entries for the event.

The Farmfoods Scottish Challenge, supported by The R&A, has brought the Challenge Tour to Aberdeen, Scotland.

One of the highlights of this event is the participation of Dubai resident Oscar Craig, who is the stepson of Olympic silver medalist Tommy Fleetwood, courtesy of a sponsor's invitation. Representing Jumeirah Golf Estates, Oscar showcased his talent by clinching victory at the Al Hamra Golf Club's Men's Open, thereby earning a prestigious invite to the Challenge Tour's UAE Challenge at Saadiyat Beach.

In the UAE Challenge, Oscar displayed his skills by comfortably making the cut with impressive rounds of 69 and 73. He continued to impress over the weekend with rounds of 72 and 76, solidifying his presence in the competitive field.

The journey of this amateur golfer, with his strong ties to the sport and undeniable talent, is one to watch in the future of golf.

Dominic Foos (The Els Club, Dubai), Craig Howie (Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club) and Ross McGowan (Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah) are also on the list of confirmed entries.

Schedule

Olympic Games

Wednesday 7th – Saturday 10th August, 2024

Women’s Olympic Golf Competition

Venue: Le Golf National, Paris

PGA Tour

Thursday 8th – Sunday 11th August, 2024

Wyndham Championship

Venue: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina, US

Purse: $7.9 million