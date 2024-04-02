This Week in Golf: McIlroy seeks winning warm-up for next week’s Augusta Masters at Texas Open

'The idea is to minimize your errors look for positives and keep the pressure', said spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi
LIV Golf returns to the golfing calendar in Miami with week five of 14 events on its 2024 calendar.
The 54-hole $25 million purse event will see seven Masters champions including defending champion Jon Rahm, tee off at Trump National, Doral.
LIV Golf Miami is played over the Blue Monster course – recognized as one of the toughest courses on all the Tours.
Dubai’s Anirban Lahiri will be part of the Crushers GC who are top of the LIV Golf Team Standings.
Adrian Meronk looks to improve his Standings having had two top-tens in the four events so far this season.
The DP World Tour has a week off as it prepares for its leading players to play in the first Major of the year at The Masters next week.
The PGA Tour hosts the 102nd edition Valero Texas Open. The winner of this event will receive an invite to The Masters – provided they are not already exempt.
Last week’s winner of the Texas Children’s Houston Open, 34-year-old Stephan Jager gains an invite to Augusta. A brief background of the German, a somewhat unknown European golfer on the PGA Tour, he has won six tournaments on the second-tier Korn Ferry Tour, in the US.
Rory McIlroy headlines the field alongside Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood, recent winner on the Champions Tour Padraig Harrington and defending champion Corey Conners.
Some players like to play the week before a Major – others prefer to rest up and save their energy – a very personal thing that can change over a career or year to year or Major to Major.
The Ladies European Tour hosts its second week in Australia with the Australian Women’s Classic which includes Dubai-based Chiara Noja as she looks to kick start her season.
Schedule
LIV Golf
Friday 5th – Sunday 7th April, 2024.
LIV Golf Miami
Venue: Trump National Doral, Miami, US
Purse: $25 million
PGA Tour
Thursday 4th – Sunday 7th April, 2024
Valero Texas Open
Venue: TPC San Antonio, Texas, US
Purse: $9.2 million
Ladies European Tour
Friday 5th – Sunday 7th April, 2024.
Australian Women’s Classic
Venue: Bonville Golf Resort, Australia
Purse: €300,000
'The idea is to minimize your errors look for positives and keep the pressure', said spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi
The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder led the home side to a 12-run victory over the Delhi Capitals on Thursday
In a poignant message on the eve of the 28th Dubai World Cup Sheikh Mohammed says, “The meeting has become another expression of our commitment to win the race to preserve our planet for future generations"
Coach helps the teenager brush aside her struggles and get back on track
How the extraordinary feats of one of horse racing’s most pivotal figures helped give the Dubai World Cup more gravitas
'The Australian batter also thinks 'there's no one better in India to have behind the stumps'
With the help of modern equipment, manicured golf courses and elite athletes the scores are getting lower and the game becoming even more captivating
A total of 40 highly-regarded broadcasters will deliver a cinematic experience of the $30.5 million Meydan extravaganza live to audiences across the globe