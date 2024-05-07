This Week In Golf: McIlroy heads strong field at Wells Fargo in Quail Hollow

Rory McIlroy plays in this week's Wells Fargo Championship on the PGA Tour - an event he has won three times. - AFP File

Published: Tue 7 May 2024, 5:25 PM

With the DP World Tour taking a break, the PGA Tour has a doubleheader this week, with the $20 million signature event, the Wells Fargo Championship, being played alongside the $4 million Myrtle Beach Classic.

World Number One golfer Scottie Scheffler, whose wife is expecting his first child, is an absentee from the field at North Carolina’s Quail Hollow Club, however, all the other players in the top 10 on the OWGR, who are eligible, are competing, with the exception being Jon Rahm.

Rory McIlroy, number two in the OWGR and number 16 in the FedEx Cup Rankings leads the field in an event he has won three times in 2020 – 2019, 2014 – 15 and 2010.

The defending champion is Wyndham Clark (US), who won in 2023 with a four-round score of 19 under par, and will be joined by Dubai resident, Tommy Fleetwood, currently 11th in the OWGR.

The Challenge Tour returns to Europe and Seville, following the recent two-week mini-swing in the UAE.

A field of 108 players will play in this week’s LET’s $1 million ARAMCO Team Series Presented by PIF – Korea. The popular format sees the first two rounds played in a team format with three professionals and an invited amateur. The final round consists of professionals only.

Dubai’s Chiara Noja, who represents Jumeirah Golf Estates, is in the field courtesy of being in the top 70 of the 2023 LET’s Order of Merit.

Schedule

PGA Tour

Thursday 9th – Sunday 12th May, 2024

Wells Fargo Championship

Venue: Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, NC, US

Purse: $20 million

Thursday 9th – Sunday 12th May, 2024

Myrtle Beach Classic

Venue: The Dunes Golf & Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, US

Purse: $4 million

Challenge Tour

Thursday 9th – Sunday 12th May, 2024

Challenge de Espana

Venue: Real Club Sevilla Golf, Seville, Spain

Purse: €270,000

LPGA

Thursday 9th – Sunday 12th May, 2024

Cognizant Founders Cup

Venue: Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, NJ, US

Purse: $3 million

Ladies European Tour

Friday 10th – Sunday 12th May, 2024

ARAMCO Team Series Presented by PIF – Korea

Venue: New Korea Country Club, Korea

Purse: $1 million

Champions Tour

Thursday 9th – Sunday 12th May, 2024

Regions Tradition

Venue: Birmingham, Alabama, US

Purse: $2.6 million