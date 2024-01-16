This Week in Golf: HERO Dubai Desert Classic comes to town at Emirates Golf Club

Co-founder of TSCT Vijay Vasu said the mandate of the Tour was to take it around the UAE
Following the curtain raiser Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek Resort won by Dubai resident Tommy Fleetwood the action now turns to the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club for the 35th edition of the HERO Dubai Desert Classic.
Both Tommy and Rory McIlroy and so many other pros will drive just 30 minutes up the road for the ROLEX Series event boasting a prizefund of $9 million.
Rory is the defending champion and with Tommy winning over the weekend they inevitably seem to be the tournament favourites.
Additional players competing include Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), who has made the trip from Hawaii after finishing in tied 13th - along with The 2023 Open champion Brian Harman (Tied 18th). Cameron Young is also making the trip over from the PGA Tour for this week. The win by Tommy takes him upto 11th in the Official World Golf Ranking.
On the PGA Tour, Dubai resident Thomas Detry (Bel) is in action at The American Express in California.
The Asian Tour Final Qualifying School started on Tuesday in Thailand where many as 219 players will compete over two courses – it is a five round marathon. Springfield Royal will host the all-important final round – where on Saturday evening 35 players will have secured their Asian Tour Cards.
Dubai resident Joel Stalter (France) advanced from the first stage where he shot 14 under through the four initial qualifying rounds.
Schedule
DP World Tour
Thursday 18th – Sunday 21st January, 2024
HERO Dubai Desert Classic
Venue: Emirates Golf Club
Purse: $9 million
PGA Tour
Thursday 18th – Sunday 21st January, 2024
The American Express
Venue: Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, California, US
Purse: $8.4 million
Asian Tour Final Qualifying School
Tuesday 16th – Saturday 20th January, 2024
Thailand
