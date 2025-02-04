This Week in Golf: Global action, rising stars, and regional highlights

Dubai resident Thomas Bjorn of Denmark is in action this week. - AFP File

It’s another diverse and exciting week in the world of golf.

Let’s take a look at some of the key highlights from tours around the globe, featuring familiar names and emerging talents.

One of our Khaleej Times golf writers is in Morocco this week, covering both the PGA Champions Tour and the Ladies European Tour. These include the 49th Trophy Hassan II and the 28th Lalla Meryem Golf Cup, both 54-hole tournaments being played concurrently in Rabat.

We will be following Jeev Milkha Singh (India), the first golfer to receive a Dubai Golden Visa, who has secured a coveted invite to the event. Also in action is Morocco’s own Maha Haddioui, a frequent visitor to Dubai and a prominent player on the Ladies European Tour.

This marks the first time that a Khaleej Times golf writer has been invited to cover either a PGA Champions Tour or a Ladies European Tour event and the first time they are reporting from Morocco.

Speaking of Morocco, all eyes are on 20-year-old Adam Bresnu, widely regarded as the best Arab golfer in the world, amateur or professional. He has received an amateur invite to the DP World Tour's Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club.

Bresnu claimed the Arab Golf Championship Men's title at Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman, UAE, at the end of 2024. He also impressed with a tied-sixth finish in the Asian Tour's season-ending tournament at Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia. Further proving his talent, he made the cut at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club, posting rounds of 73, 69, 72, and 77. He is certainly a rising star to watch in the world of golf.

Joining Bresnu in Qatar is the Emirates Golf Federation's Joshua Grenville-Wood (England), who performed well in this event last year, finishing tied-sixth at 14-under-par when it was traditionally played in October.

Several Dubai Golden Visa awardees and residents will also be in the field, including Johannes Veerman (USA), Julien Guerrier (France), Guido Migliozzi (Italy), Richard Mansell (England), Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium), Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spain), and Alex Levy (France). Current Dubai resident Ewen Ferguson (Scotland) is set to receive his Dubai Golden Visa next week in an informal ceremony in Dubai.

All in all, the tournament promises strong regional interest.

Meanwhile, LIV Golf makes its 2025 debut in Saudi Arabia, with the league hosting an event at Riyadh Golf Club. Players will compete in both individual and team formats for a total purse of $25 million.

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas (India) will be aiming for a strong performance in Colombia on the Korn Ferry Tour after missing the cut last week.

With so much golf featuring players from the UAE and the wider Middle East, there will be plenty of action to follow worldwide.

Our Khaleej Times Golf Department is also preparing an in-depth TV feature exploring how, where, and when fans can watch golf around the world.

Watch this space and enjoy your golfing week!

LIV Golf

Friday 7th – Sunday 9th February, 2025

LIV Golf Riyadh

Venue: Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia

Purse: $25 million

PGA Tour

Thursday 6th – Sunday 9th February, 2025

WM Phoenix Open

Venue: TPC Scottsdale, Stadium Course, Arizona, USA

Purse: $9.2 million

DP World Tour

Thursday 6th – Sunday 9th February, 2025

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters

Venue: Doha Golf Club, Qatar

Purse: $2.5 million

Korn Ferry Tour

Thursday 6th – Sunday 9th February, 2025

Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard

Venue: Country Club de Bogota, Colombia

Purse: $1 million

PGA Champions Tour Thursday 6th – Saturday 8th February, 2025 49th Trophy Hassan II Venue: Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco Purse: $2.5 million Ladies European Tour Thursday 6th – Saturday 8th February, 2025 28th Lalla Meryem Golf Cup Venue: Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Blue Course), Rabat, Morocco Purse: €450,000 Challenge Tour (HotelPlanner Tour) Thursday 6th – Sunday 9th February, 2025 Cell C Cape Town Open in association with Honor Venue: Royal Cape Golf Club, Cape Town, South Africa Purse: $375,000 Ultimate Golf Challenge Season 1 Friday, 7th February UGC Round 2

Venue: Emirates Golf Club - Falco Course