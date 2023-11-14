This Week in Golf: Eyes of the world on Dubai for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship

American Andy Ogletree wins International Series Asian Tour Order of Merit for his LIV Golf Tour Ticket for 2024
All eyes of the golfing world will be on Jumeirah Golf Estates this week when the world-class golfing destination hosts the $10 million DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, the season-ending event on the 2023 – 2024 DP World Tour.
The season-long Race to Dubai may have already been won by Rory McIlroy (well played Rory!), but there is still so much to be decided in this, the 15th edition of the tournament which will be played over the Earth course, with all the Top 50 qualified players in the field.
Apart from crowning a tournament winner on Sunday night, there is also ‘The Race for the Top 10’ on the Rankings for those players who are still seeking to grab their PGA Tour Cards.
Dubai-based Adrian Meronk (Pol), currently holds that precious third spot behind Rory and Jon Rahm, narrowly ahead of Ryan Fox (NZ).
Khaleej Times will be following Adrian behind the scenes this week, with his first-person KT Daily Diary at the DP World Tour Championship.
The Asian Tour are in Indonesia this week for the BNI Indonesian Masters presented by Tunas Niaga Energi. Dubai’s Anirban Lahiri, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shiv Kapur are all in the field.
On the PGA Tour, The RSM Classic takes place in Georgia, US. Included in the field playing for a purse of $8.4 million are Ludvig Aberg, Aaron Rai, Thomas Detry, Padraig Harrington, Alex Noren, Matthias Schwab and last week’s winner on the PGA Tour, Camilo Villegas.
The Ladies European Tour hosts their penultimate tournament on their 2023 Race to Costa del Sol season with the €400,000 Mallorca Ladies Open.
Friend of Dubai, Kristyna Napoleaova (Czech Republic), is in the 72-player field and currently stands 34th in the Race to Costa del Sol Order of Merit and 49th in the LET Money List.
The season-ending event on the LPGA sees the top 60 players complete the Race to the CME Globe at the $7 million CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.
Schedule of events
DP World Tour
Thursday 16th – Sunday 19th November, 2023
DP World Tour Championship, Dubai
Venue: Earth Course, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai
Purse: $10 million
Asian Tour
Thursday 16th – Sunday 19th November, 2023
BNI Indonesian Masters presented by Tunas Niaga Energi
Venue: Royal Jakarta Golf Club, Jakarta, Indonesia
Purse: $1.5 million
PGA Tour
Thursday 16th – Sunday 19th November, 2023
The RSM Classic
Venue: St. Simons Island, Georgia, US
Purse: $8.4 million
Ladies European Tour
Thursday 16th – Saturday 18th November, 2023
Mallorca Ladies Open
Venue: Golf Son Muntaner, Palma, Mallorca, Spain
Purse: €400,000.
LPGA
Thursday 16th – Sunday 19th November, 2023
CME Group Tour Championship
Venue: Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida, US
Purse: $7 million
American Andy Ogletree wins International Series Asian Tour Order of Merit for his LIV Golf Tour Ticket for 2024
Sri Lanka played in fits and starts t while Bangladesh could not shrug off the mediocrity in which they were mired
Salloum and Conneely win invitational nine-hole tournament to mark the inauguration of the floodlights at the venue
Pavon’s third round effort moved him to 13 under and into pole position for his maiden DP World Tour win
The defending champions title defence long over after suffering six defeats in their first seven matches
India are seeking a ninth straight victory at the tournament to maintain their 100 percent record
Pereira entered the UFC history books as the promotion’s ninth fighter to become a two-weight world champion as late replacement Aspinall stops Sergei Pavlovich to win the interim heavyweight belt
Man Utd ease pressure on under-fire Ten Hag asWolves scored twice in stoppage time as they came from behind to beat Tottenham