This Week in Golf: Dubai’s Porteous in the mix at Scandinavian Mixed on DP World Tour

UAE National golfer Ahmad Skaik will play this week in Cadiz, Spain on the Challenge Tour.- Supplied photo

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 4:06 PM

Dubai-based Garrick Porteous will play this week on the DP World Tour / LET Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed event in a busy week of golf with action in Texas, Ohio and Spain.

Porteous qualified courtesy of a top-10 finish in the European Open in Hamburg last week where he shot rounds of 69, 69, 77 and 70 to finish six shots back of fellow Englishman Laurie Canter.

Rafa Cabrera Bello, who also plays out of Dubai, qualified following his seventh-place finish in Hamburg.

The Scandinavian Mixed is an event in which both male and female golfers compete.

Leading UAE golfer Ahmad Skaik . - Instagram

LIV Golf returns to the calendar in Houston, Texas, with its 54-hole event. Playing for a share of the $25 million prize purse are Dubai residents Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC) and Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC).

The PGA Tour has one of its $20 million Signature Events – the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village, Dublin, Ohio.

The Challenge Tour also resumes this week in Cadiz, Spain.

Leading UAE National amateur Ahmad Skaik is in the field, thanks to a reciprocal invite as part of the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) / DP World Tour long-term partnership.

Others with local and regional connections playing include - Shergo Al Kurdi (Jordan), Ross McGowan (Al Hamra Golf Club), a friend of Dubai Gary Stal (Fr) and Craig Howie (Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club).

Schedule

LIV Golf

Friday 7th – Sunday 9th June, 2024

LIV Golf Houston

Venue: Golf Club of Houston, US

Purse: $25 million

PGA Tour

Thursday 6th – Sunday 9th June, 2024

Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Venue: Muirfield Village GC, Ohio, US

Purse: $20 million

DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour

Thursday 6th – Sunday 9th June, 2024

Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed

Venue: Vasatorps Golfklubb, Helsingborg, Sweden

Purse: $2 million