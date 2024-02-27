This Week in Golf: Dubai resident Thomas Detry makes strong start on the PGA Tour

Dubai resident Thomas Detry has had a strong start on the PGA Tour.- Supplied photo

Published: Tue 27 Feb 2024, 1:46 PM

Professional golf is back in the Middle East region this week with the $25 million LIV Golf Jeddah being played at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Friday 1st – Sunday 3rd March, 2024.

The DP World Tour stays in South Africa for the SDC Championship – the penultimate event on their International Swing. Last week’s winner in Kenya, Darius van Driel (Ned), moves up to sixth on the Race to Dubai and eighth on the new International Swing.

Dubai-based Adrian Otaegui (Spain), Adri Arnaus (Spain) and Ewen Ferguson (Scot) are in the field.

Rory McIlroy (NI) remains at number one on the Race to Dubai Ranking following his win in the 2024 HERO Dubai Desert Classic.

On the PGA Tour Dubai resident Thomas Detry (Bel) is part of a strong European presence that includes Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Ire), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Shane Lowry (Ire), Robert MacIntyre (Scot), Rory McIlroy (NI), Thorbjorn Oleson (Den), Mathieu Pavon (Fr) and Victor Perez (Fr).

The FedEx Cup Rankings, which seem to be gaining more relevance these days, see Frenchman Matthieu Pavon (Fr) top of the pile, however, it is early days in the PGA Tour season. Other rankings of note include Ludvig Aberg (Swe) in 15th, Thomas Detry in 29th and Nicolai Hojgaard in 30th – who have all got off to strong starts.

The Ladies European Tour and Challenge Tour have short breaks in their schedules and will return to action in March while the Asian Tour travels to the 103rd New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport.

One of the strongest fields of the year will take on Sentosa Golf Club at the 16th edition of the HSBC Women’s Championship on the LPGA. 65 of the best women in the world are in the field.

Schedule

LIV Golf

Friday 1st – Sunday 3rd March, 2024

LIV Golf – Jeddah

Venue: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club

Purse: $25 million

PGA Tour

Thursday 29th February – Sunday 3rd March, 2024

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Venue: PGA National (The Champions), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, US

Purse: $9 million

DP World Tour

Thursday 29th February – Sunday 3rd March, 2024

SDC Championship

Venue: St. Francis Links, Eastern Cape, South Africa

Purse: $1.5 million

Asian Tour

Thursday 29th February – Sunday 3rd March, 2024

103rd New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport

Venue: Millbrook, Queenstown, New Zealand

Purse: NZ$2 million

LPGA

Thursday 29th February – Sunday 3rd March, 2024

HSBC Women’s World Championship

Venue: Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

Purse: $1.8 million