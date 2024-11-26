This Week in Golf: Asian Tour in Middle East with $2.5m International Series at Doha Golf Club

Adam Bresnu (Mor), last week's winner of the 43rd Men's Pan Arab Golf Championship will play this week in the ISPS HANDA Australian Open on the DP World Tour starting tomorrow (Wednesday) this week.- Supplied photo

The DP World Tour will play its second tournament of the new 2024 – 25 season with the ISPS HANDA Australian Open at Kingston Heath GC in Melbourne, Australia.

Coby Carruthers (Aus), who won the recent UAE Cup at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club is in the field. Others of note include UAE-based Nicolas Colsaerts - The Brain & Performance Centre Ambassador, Dubai, A DP World Tour Company.

Victor Perez (Fr), coached by Peter Cowen, makes a rare recent performance on the DP World Tour.

Cam Smith and last week’s winner of the BMW Australian PGA Championship, Elvis Smylie, are amongst a strong contingent of home players, including Min Woo Lee, Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman, Cam Davis and 2006 US Open champion Geoff Ogilvy, who are sure to have a lively following.

The Asian Tour is in our Middle East region, with the International Series – Qatar.

It catches out so many people – especially us journalists with a Wednesday start.

The UAE’s Joshua Grenville-Wood is in the field as is a strong contingent of LIV golfers including David Puig (Spain), John Catlin (US), Dean Burmester (RSA), Mr 59 and last week’s winner of the Link Hong Kong Open Patrick Reed (US) and Louis Oosthuizen (RSA).

A field of 120 players is competing – including the winner of last week’s Individual Men’s Pan Arab Golf Championship winner Adam Bresnu (Mor) held at Al Zorah Golf and Yacht Club, Ajman.

Others with UAE connections: Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Shiv Kapur (Ind), Jeev Milkha Singh (Ind) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) are all competing.

Schedule

DP World Tour

Thursday 28th November – Sunday 1st December, 2024

ISPS HANDA Australian Open

Venue: Kingston Heath GC, Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUS$ 1.7 million

Asian Tour Wednesday 27th Saturday 30th November, 2024 International Series – Qatar Venue: Doha Golf Club, Qatar Purse: $2.5 million Ladies European Tour Thursday 28th November – Sunday 1st December, 2024 Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de Espana presented by OYSHO Venue; Real Club Guadalhorce Golf, Spain

Purse: €700,000