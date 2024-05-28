This Week in Golf: 79th US Women’s Open shines the spotlight on world's top players

The United States co-hosts the 20-team event who compete in the ICC blockbuster from June 1 to 29
Ladies’ golf will take centre stage this week with the 79th US Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club, Pennsylvania, with the richest purse in women’s golf of $12 million.
It is the oldest of the five Majors in women’s golf.
Women’s World Number One Nelly Korda, who has been in imperious form and has won six of her last seven events, is a big favourite.
Congratulations to last week’s Soudal Open winner Nacho Elvira, who has Dubai connections through his manager and Dubai resident Richard Rayment of Spotlight The Agency.
This victory by the 37-year-old Spaniard takes him to ninth in the season-long Race to Dubai and top of the European Swing on the DP World Tour after just one event.
Each of the Swings on the new tournament calendar of the DP World Tour sees the winner receive a $200,000 bonus as well as various privileged exemptions to events on the calendar.
Elvira also moves up to 132nd on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).
Danny Willett, coached by Peter Cowen, joins Elvira to play on the DP World Tour this week in the European Open in Germany after making the cut at The Masters.
In the field at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, are - Dubai based Garrick Porteous (Eng), who represents Trump International Golf Club, Dubai, Adri Arnaus, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ewen Ferguson, Nico Colsaerts and Paul Waring – representing Jumeirah Golf Estates.
Schedule
PGA Tour
Thursday 30th May – Sunday 2nd June, 2024
RBC Canadian Open
Venue: Hamilton Golf and Country Club, Canada
Purse: $9.4 million
DP World Tour
Thursday 30th May – Sunday 2nd June, 2024
European Open
Venue: Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany
Purse: $2.5 million
LPGA and Ladies European Tour
Thursday 30th May – Sunday 2nd June, 2024
US Women’s Open
Venue: Lancaster Country Club, Pennsylvania, US
Purse: $12 million
