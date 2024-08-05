These Filipina teens in UAE want to be the next Carlos Yulo after historic Olympic double gold

Rising stars: Haifa Niegas and Gabrielle Anne Opida Ramos. — Supplied photos

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 6:10 PM

Thirteen-year-old Haifa Niegas stayed up past her bedtime on Sunday to watch Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo compete in the Olympics. And when the athlete bagged his second gold, her home in Abu Dhabi erupted in cheers, with her mum jumping while holding a huge Philippine flag in their living room.

“Seeing Carlos win two gold medals made me want to train harder, work harder,” Niegas told Khaleej Times.

Within just 24 hours, Yulo went from making history as the first Filipino gymnast to win in the Olympics to breaking his own record with another gold medal. His first gold was for the floor exercise final and the other was for the vault at the Paris Olympics.

Niegas, a Filipino-Iraqi Year 9 student, is also a gymnast who has been winning tournaments around the world. Just last month, she won a gold medal for the UAE in an international competition in Egypt.

The next time she takes the floor, though, the rhythmic gymnast will be bearing the Philippine flag. Niegas has just joined the Philippine national team early this year, opening up new opportunities for her to enter bigger competitions that could eventually lead her to the Olympics.

She hasn’t met Yulo yet but when she does, she said she would immediately ask him the big question: “How did you do it?”

Twirling since 3 years old

Watching from Dubai, another young Filipina gymnast was also cheering for Yulo.

Gabrielle Anne Opida Ramos, also 13, was holding her breath as she watched the Olympian do his routine.

“My stress level was through the roof because of how intense and close the scores of the other athletes were,” Ramos told Khaleej Times.

“When I saw Carlos Yulo score 15.116, I was so happy and proud to see an amazing team player representing the Philippines. As a rhythmic gymnast, I would feel as joyful as he did seeing his hard work paying off,” she said.

Ramos, an incoming Grade 9 student in Dubai, has loved gymnastics since she was 3 years old. She first learnt ballet and eventually moved to gymnastics. In 2022, she won a scholarship that allowed her to attend regular training sessions.

“Gymnastics motivates me to have a stronger, healthier immune system, flexible body and discipline. This sport also improved my confidence,” Ramos said.

Like Niegas, she has also won several competitions in the UAE and abroad. “Seeing myself win a spot in the top three serves as a reminder that in the end, trying my best always counts.”

The two teenage gymnasts train hard in the UAE every single day, even on school days.

Niegas travels from Abu Dhabi to Dubai and practises her skills for four hours every day on weekdays and five on Saturdays.

“After Carlos’ win, I am motivated to do more. Perhaps I will now do five hours a week, and squeeze in some more training on my day off, which is Sunday,” she said.