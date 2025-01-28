The Week in Golf: US Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau creating a buzz in Delhi, India

Bryson DeChambeau, the 2024 US Open champion, is competing in India for the first time. - Instagram

This week promises to be another exciting chapter in the world of golf, with my attention squarely on the Asian Tour, where all eyes are on the $2 million International Series – India, presented by DLF.

The tournament, held at the renowned DLF Golf & Country Club in Delhi, is free for spectators and offers a unique opportunity to witness top-tier golf in India.

Thanks to my colleague Nick Tarratt, who’s been on the ground in Delhi, I’m receiving daily dispatches of the action. His updates, calls, and briefings are a real treat, helping me stay in the loop while he covers the event for Khaleej Times.

Together, we’re committed to providing exclusive coverage, focusing particularly on all things India and the exciting players involved.

Nick reports that the buzz surrounding this event is unlike anything he’s heard before. It’s a historic moment for Indian golf, as Bryson DeChambeau, the 2024 US Open champion, is competing in the country for the first time.

The 31-year-old DeChambeau, who also won the US Open in 2020, is sure to bring a fresh energy to the tournament.

Indian golf fans are known for their passion, and this week, stars like Anirban Lahiri, Jeev Milkha Singh, Shiv Kapur, and Gaganjeet Bhullar will be part of the action. Also in the field is Joel Stalter, who impressed at the Asian Tour Qualifying School last December and has invested in real estate in Dubai, earning the Dubai Golden VISA as a ‘Professional Athlete.’

With Nick’s help, we’ll be closely tracking the progress of these Dubai-connected golfers and providing daily updates, including scores and quotes, from Delhi.

India’s golf scene is growing rapidly, with 175,000 registered golfers and 196 golf courses, half of which are Army courses. It’s exciting to see the sport continue to thrive in such a vast and diverse country.

Meanwhile, in the Korn Ferry Tour, Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas is competing at The Panama Championship. This marks his third tournament as an official Korn Ferry cardholder.

The 25-year-old is currently tied for 13th on the season-long Order of Merit, with the top 20 at the end of 2025 earning a promotion to the PGA Tour. Could we see a Dubai-born golfer make it big on the PGA Tour? Only time will tell.

In addition to the action in India and Panama, the DP World Tour is hosting the Bahrain Championship at the Royal Golf Club, while the PGA Tour’s prestigious $20 million AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues to capture attention.

Is there such a thing as too much professional golf? With so many tournaments happening around the world, it’s a challenge to keep up with them all. What do you think? We’d love to hear your thoughts!

Tournament Listings

Asian Tour

Thursday, 30th January – Sunday, 2nd February 2025

International Series India – Presented by DLF

Venue: DLF Golf & Country Club, Delhi

Purse: $2 million

DP World Tour

Thursday, 30th January – Sunday, 2nd February 2025

BAPCO Energies Bahrain Championship

Venue: Royal Golf Club, Kingdom of Bahrain

Purse: $2.5 million

PGA Tour Thursday, 30th January – Sunday, 2nd February 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links, California, US Purse: $20 million Korn Ferry Tour Thursday, 30th January – Sunday, 2nd February 2025 The Panama Championship Venue: Club de Golf de Panama, Panama City, Panama Purse: $1 million LPGA Thursday, 30th January – Sunday, 2nd February 2025 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Venue: Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Florida, US

Purse: $2 million