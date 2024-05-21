The Week in Golf: DP World Tour all set to launch their European swing in Belgium

The Irishman shot a 62 to tie the lowest score in major history and so nearly pull-off one of the most epic rounds in the history of golf
Time to take a reflection of last week’s USPGA Championship and the first Major for Xander Schauffele.
What an exciting finish right up until the last putt went down. A well-deserved wire-to-wire victory by the OWGR number two – it could be the start of a big run for the Gold Medal winner at the 2020 Olympics.
On the DP World Tour, the first event of their European Swing takes place in Belgium with the Soudal Open.
Dubai based Adrian Otaegui plays following his recent win in China and trip to the USPGA. Fellow Spaniards Adri Arnaus and Rafa Cabrera Bello are also entered along with home favourites Nico Colsaerts and LIV Golf’s Thomas Pieters.
Dubai resident Thomas Detry (Bel), who currently sits in 20th place on the FedEx Cup Rankings following a tied fifth at the USPGA, will play in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Texas on the PGA Tour.
It is the longest running non-Major tour event to be held at the same venue – and was first played in 1946. The course has the beloved nickname ‘Hogan’s Alley,’ after the late Fort Worth resident, Ben Hogan, who won it five times.
LIV Golf’s Richard Bland, who plays on the Cleeks GC team has received an invite to play in this week’s Senior Major - the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Also in the field are Jeev Milkha Singh, Colin Montgomerie and Thomas Bjorn.
Tournament schedule
PGA Tour
Thursday 23rd – Sunday 26th May, 2024
Charles Schwab Challenge
Venue: Colonial Country Club, Texas, US
Purse: $9.1 million
DP World Tour
Thursday 23rd – Sunday 26th May, 2024
Soudal Open
Venue: Rinkven International Golf Club, Antwerp, Belgium
Purse: $2.5 million
Challenge Tour
Thursday 23rd – Sunday 26th May, 2024
Danish Challenge
Venue: Odense Eventyr Golf, Denmark
Purse: €270,000
Champions Tour
Thursday 23rd – Sunday 26th May, 2024
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
Venue: Harbour Shores Resort, Michigan, US
Purse: $3.5 million
Ladies European Tour
Thursday 23rd – Saturday 25th May, 2024
Jabra Ladies Open
Venue: Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France
Purse: €300,000
The Irishman shot a 62 to tie the lowest score in major history and so nearly pull-off one of the most epic rounds in the history of golf
Defending champion Chennai eliminated after losing Chinnaswamy Stadium thriller 27 runs as Bengaluru reach knockout stage of tournament for a ninth time
The world number one sounded out a warning to her rivals ahead of this month's French Open where she is a three-time champion
Piastri qualifies on the front row for McLaren as weekend remembers Senna 30 years after he died at Imola
Dravid's tenure comes to an end after the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies
Stand-in skipper Jitesh believes the absence of key England players will not affect his side's morale on Sunday
Stunning win over American Tommy Paul sets up Italian Open title clash against against Alexander Zverev
Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Blues go into the final day of the season on Sunday with a two-point cushion over the Gunners thanks to an eight-game winning streak