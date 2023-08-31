The rivalry between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is here to stay

Bangladesh players doing the 'snake dance' to celebrate their victory over Sri Lanka in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy in Colombo. — AFP file

Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 9:26 AM

Everyone talks about the India-Pakistan rivalry in Asia, but the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh rivalry, on and off the field, is not too far behind.

Bangladesh will take on co-hosts Sri Lanka in their first game of the Asia Cup at Pallekele on Thursday, with both teams looking to draw first blood.

Sri Lanka are depleted in their bowling attack due to injuries to their main players, especially Wanindu Hasaranga.

The Lankans will be banking on their experienced batters like Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka Silva, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva and captain Dasun Shanaka to get the runs for their inexperienced bowlers to defend.

On the other hand, Bangladesh who had struggled with captaincy issues after Tamim Iqbal stepped down from the role, will be led by the hugely experienced Shakib Al Hasan.

These two teams did have their share of ill-tempered clashes in recent years.

In the 2018 Nidahas Trophy match between the two sides, Shakib led a furious team protest after the on-field umpire did not signal a wide ball.

After Bangladesh won the gripping battle, a shirtless Shakib stormed onto the field as he and few of his teammates did the snake dance, which did not go down well with the Sri Lankan crowd and the players.

So much so that in the final when Bangladesh were playing against India, all the support was for Team India.

And when Dinesh Karthik hit the match-winning six in the nail-biting final, everyone in the crowd did the snake dance to mock the Bangladesh players.

This rivalry between the two Asian teams is here to stay. It remains to be seen which team will do the 'snake dance' at the end of the game on Thursday.

