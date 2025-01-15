The Peter Cowen Classic Diary: Everything’s set for a great week – ‘Let the games begin!’

Dubai Golden VISA Awardee Peter Cowen, at 'home on the range' today on the final practice round before tomorrow's first round of the 2025 HERO Dubai Desert Classic. - Supplied photo

The feedback from the DP World Tour Official Referees about the golf course has all been positive. They’re impressed with the setup, the rough, the contrast, and much more about the Majlis Course for this week’s HERO Dubai Desert Classic.

This $9 million Rolex Series Event truly reflects what Dubai can showcase to the world. There’s a real buzz this week, both on and off the golf course.

There won’t be any complaints from the players this week. They always enjoy coming to Dubai – whether it's here at Emirates Golf Club or at Jumeirah Golf Estates for the season-ending tournament on the Race to Dubai, the DP World Tour Championship at the Earth Course.

It’s hard to believe it’s only been 59 days since Rory McIlroy won in style just 16 kilometres down the road.

A special congratulations to Falcon & Associates for delivering what should be a highlight event of the 2025 DP World Tour season. Also, well done to Matt Perry, Golf Course Superintendent at EGC, and his team. They maintain 36 holes of grass golf, including 18 fully floodlit, a Par 3, as well as landscaping and TOPGOLF.

With all my travels around the world of golf, I’ve never encountered a busier golf club anywhere – from dawn until late at night, and even later with all the active F&B outlets on the property.

Good luck to my players, Padraig Harrington, Guido Migliozzi, and Thomas Pieters.

It’s ironic that they will all be playing next week at the Ras Al Khaimah Classic at Al Hamra Golf Club – they’ll probably be either fed up with me or vice versa, so early in the year!

Today, I reflected on how little tournament golf some LIV Golf players are playing these days. A lot of players on the range this week, from wherever they’ve come, seem somewhat rusty.

Everyone needs a break at some point.

Some LIV golfers – not especially those playing this week – haven’t played since the LIV Golf Team Championship in Dallas, with the last round held on September 22nd, 2024.

In my opinion, to be truly prepared for the first LIV Golf tournament of 2025, LIV Golf – Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, from February 6th to 8th, players need some tournament golf beforehand.

Perhaps some will have slow starts in February.