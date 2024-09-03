Jeev Milkha Singh Diary: Is there a place for the Legends Tour golf in the Middle East?

Hosting the India Legends was hugely enjoyable said Jeev Milkha Singh. - Photo X

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 7:07 PM

The 2024 $500,000 HSBC India Legends Championship, co-sanctioned by the PGTI, is now over and I now had time to reflect on my experience of being the Tournament Host of a Legends Tour event.

It has been hugely enjoyable and the first time I have really been a Tournament Host of an event of this magnitude.

The regular tours are now exceptional for golf. They are all about birdies and the best players around, but with most players having their internal teams involving golf coaches, putting gurus, and health and wellness coaches, in addition to their management, I am glad I played in the era I did – it seemed a lot more fun.

I cannot see many characters around these days in the current game – or rather players are not allowed to be characters. Surely, professional golf should not only be about money!

We keep being told that sport now needs to be about entertainment.

The model of the Legends Tour fills a unique space.

The winning moments from Joakim Haeggman. - Photo X

It is about engagement with the pros – both on and off the golf course – by amateur players, sponsors, fans, kids and so much more – including playing on the same golf course as the pros during the tournament proper.

Socially, there is no better golf experience – with attendance at functions continuing that engagement. Within the ropes and seeing them in action as close as anyone can ever be. And there are Major winners, Ryder Cup players and so much more.

Is the Middle East region ready for the return of the Legends Tour to its territory? I would like to think so.

The region has so many professional tournaments – whether it be the DP World Tour Majors, LIV Golf, Rolex Series events, the Asian Tour, Challenge Tour, Clutch Pro Tour and some of the leading amateur events, for both men and women, in global golf.

For a modest investment – I am sure our Legends Tour offering can keep sponsors engaged and happy – interaction with golfers – who also happen to be key partners and customers, perhaps potential customers - is all part of the package.

TV highlights as well as strong media content coverage from the likes of Khaleej Times and other UAE and regional platforms can only add to the interest.

I now travel to Japan to play on the Japan Senior Tour again – before returning to play on the Legends Tour in Germany for the Winstongolf Senior Open in late September.