The Els Club and Al Zorah Golf Club claim gold honours at 59club MEA Service Excellence Awards

The Emirates Golf Club Team, who won the Ultimate Service Excellence at the 59club Awards event with sponsors. - Supplied photo

Published: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 11:19 PM

The Els Club, Dubai and Ajman’s Al Zorah Golf Club won top accolades for Team of the Year in their respective categories at the highly anticipated 59club 5th annual MEA Service Excellence Awards.

The Els Club, led by Agnes Wesolowska, walked away with the Golf Membership Team prize while the Stephen Payne-led Al Zorah took home the gold medal in the Retail Team category.

The regional golf industry gathered on board the historic Queen Elizabeth 2 in Dubai to celebrate the latest award winners of the 59club, the industry-leading Customer Service Analysts and Training Provider.

The coveted Gold, Silver and Bronze Flag designations were presented to seventeen properties across the Middle East and Africa for having achieved the required standard of customer service, as well as providing the finest facilities and services for their guest’s enjoyment, as independently adjudicated by 59club’s comprehensive benchmarking system.

The properties achieving Gold Flag Designations on the night were Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Zorah Golf Club, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai Hills Golf Club, The Els Club, Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Trump International Golf Club and Yas Links, Abu Dhabi.

Mark Bull, Director 59club MEA said at the event: “We are ecstatic to acknowledge the outstanding teams and managers who shone brightly throughout the evening. Heartfelt congratulations to all the deserving winners! A huge thanks extend to our title sponsor, Luxury Carts Group, and to the QE2 for graciously hosting a night of celebration.”

2024 Service Excellence Awards:

Golf Membership Team of the Year: The Els Club, Dubai – led by Agnes Wesolowska

Retail Team of the Year: Al Zorah Golf Club – led by Stephen Payne

My59 Ultimate Service Excellence: Trump International Golf Club, Dubai – led by Martin McDonagh

Sustainability Award: Dubai Hills Golf Club

Food & Beverage Team of the Year: Arabian Ranches Golf Club – led by Ryan Smith

Agronomy Team of the Year: The Els Club, Dubai – led by Alex McDowell

Golf Operations Team of the Year: Jumeirah Golf Estates – led by Franco Botha

Ultimate Service Excellence: Emirates Golf Club