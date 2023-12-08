The Bhullar Diary: I will do my best to make every shot count in LIV Golf Promotions

Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar is a Dubai resident and Dubai Golden Visa Awardee. - AFP File

Published: Fri 8 Dec 2023, 12:15 PM

Here I am at Abu Dhabi Golf Club competing in this week’s pivotal LIV Golf Promotions – a first-of-a-kind event from which three players, come Sunday night, will earn full playing privileges on the 2024 LIV Golf League.

Wow, that will be something.

Over the last couple of days, I have done some gym and stretching work off-course and played 18 holes on my own, because unfortunately, my regular caddie’s flight got cancelled from Manchester in England, so I got some help from a local caddie.

Not just any caddie but the Head Professional at Abu Dhabi Golf Club – Adrian Harris. That was fortunate for me because Adrian has only recently taken up his position and we were chatting a lot during our round. I actually know the National Course much more than Adrian but I did appreciate his help and support. Thank you, Adrian.

My caddie, Nathan Mulrooney, has arrived in Abu Dhabi safely, so all is set for the week.

From the time we hit our first shot on the practice round, I immediately felt at home as I have fond memories of the golf course. It seems they have lengthened some holes since I last played here in the 2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on the DP World Tour.

I played well and although the course has friendly tournament rough and not the fastest greens we play, they are consistent and roll well – it is the same for us all.

Back to the LIV Golf Promotions. It is a format that none of us have played before. Exemptions from Round 1, a shotgun on Sunday morning and re-sets after Round 1 and Round 2, with perhaps multiple play-offs for a Sunday field of exactly 20 players and 36 holes on Sunday - as well as, perhaps, for first place and to determine the top three.

As I have said previously, I am exempt from Round 1 thanks to my standing on the Asian Tour’s Order of Merit. I am not allowed to play the golf course on Friday but I will come here to practice and do my final tournament preparation and keep an eye on the scoreboard, as well.

It will be a strange feeling, but at the end of the day, my focus must be on me. I have played well in recent weeks and months and will do my best on every shot.

Let’s see how the scores go tomorrow and who makes the Top 20 and ties to progress to Saturday.

Tournament Format

Friday – Round 1: 18-holes of Strokeplay. Top 20 players and ties progress to Round 2.

Saturday – Round 2: 18-holes of Strokeplay. Those exempt from Round 1 join the field. Scores are re-set and Top 20 players will advance to final two rounds – Play-off to break Top-20 ties if necessary.

Sunday – Rounds 3 and 4: 36 holes of Strokeplay. Scores are re-set and Play-off if necessary to determine the Top-3 who gain their 2024 LIV Golf League status.

Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar is a Dubai resident and Dubai Golden Visa Awardee.