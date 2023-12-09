The Bhullar Diary: ‘I made it to LIV Sunday – now the real work starts.’

Dubai-resident Gaganjeet Singh Bhullar is playing some competitive golf at the LIV Golf Promotions in Abu Dhabi. - Supplied photo

Published: Sat 9 Dec 2023, 11:15 PM

Well, I achieved my priority target of making it to Sunday at the LIV Golf Promotions at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, UAE, with no stress or scar tissue.

I shot a four under par 68, with a score of 69 making the cut mark with five players for four spots in a play-off. New Zealand’s Ben Campbell unfortunately missed out.

I was very comfortable on the golf course today and I felt I was never under pressure or pushing for anything.

I bogeyed hole six where I hit my tee shot into the penalty area and took a drop. Perhaps it should have been a three-wood off the tee, not a driver, but we can never play the perfect shot every time.

I recovered to make good pars on holes 11 and 13, which kept my momentum going.

I stood of the 17th tee at three-under knowing I was probably on the cut mark. I hit my tee shot well. I just did not think I could reach the bunker – but I did.

A strong six iron to the middle of the green and two putts later I was on tee 18.

I hit an excellent smooth three-wood straight down the middle that left me 252 yards to the pin and I hit a crisp two iron to the heart of the green on the par five 567-yard hole. I could then walk up the 18th fairway with my caddie by my side confidently knowing I was in the draw for the last day, and then have a nice and relaxed late lunch.

The stress was with those on three under, one shot behind me.

So, looking forward, my lottery ticket already has the first two correct numbers – let’s hope the last two can come in after Sunday’s re-set of scores and the 7.15 am shotgun start and then the final round two-tee start in the afternoon.

Just nineteen players are in my way and I am also in the way of the other 19 players.

I have not played 36 holes in a day for a while, except for a couple of Major qualifiers a few years ago. But I feel fresh and energised, I have played so far 18 holes less than most of the field.

Congratulations to my friend and Dubai resident Joel Stalter who made it to Sunday as the last man standing (just!) after his second-hole play-off birdie.

A big day on Sunday for us all and three Golden Tickets for the top three players for the LIV Golf 2024 season. I will arrive at the golf club at 6.15 am.

Wish me luck, this will be life-changing for all three qualifiers – whoever they are.

Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar is a Dubai Golden VISA Awardee and has won 23 professional golf tournaments around the world.