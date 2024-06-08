Zverev beats Ruud to set up French Open final with Alcaraz

The 18-year-old scratch player who has earned a golf scholarship with the Kennesaw State University in Georgia has thanked the Emirates Golf Federation for their support
Alexander Zverev exacted revenge on Casper Ruud at the French Open on Friday to reach his second Grand Slam final and first since 2020, with Carlos Alcaraz standing between him and the title.
Fourth seed Zverev, who had lost in the semifinals at Roland Garros in each of the past three years, fought back to beat Ruud 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 in a repeat of their last-four clash 12 months ago.
Zverev won just seven games when the pair met in the 2023 semis and a similar story was on the cards after Ruud cruised through the opening set.
But the German raised his game, reaching his first French Open final and keeping his hopes of a maiden Grand Slam title alive.
Zverev holds a career 5-4 winning record against Alcaraz, including a victory in their only previous Roland Garros meeting in the 2022 quarterfinals.
Alcaraz earlier battled past incoming world number one Jannik Sinner in five sets.
There will be two first-time finalists for the first year since Rafael Nadal defeated Mariano Puerta for the first of his 14 titles in 2005.
The 27-year-old Zverev's only previous major final appearance saw him blow a two-set lead to lose to Dominic Thiem at the 2020 US Open.
"I was not ready then to win my first Grand Slam final," said Zverev, the first German man to make the final since Michael Stich in 1996.
"I'm definitely not a kid any more, I'm a little older. If not now, then when?"
A German court dropped a case against Zverev over allegations he assaulted an ex-girlfriend earlier on Friday, after a settlement was agreed.
Ruud was targeting a fourth Grand Slam final, but the two-time Roland Garros runner-up was well below his best and seemed to struggling with illness.
Earlier, Alcaraz, the two-time Grand Slam champion, trailed 2-1 in sets to incoming world number one Sinner, but rallied in the Paris sunshine to win 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 after four hours and nine minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.
It was another gripping chapter in the pair's burgeoning rivalry, with Alcaraz now leading their head-to-head 5-4.
"I hope to play many, many more matches like this one against Jannik but it's one of the toughest I've played for sure," said Alcaraz.
"I'm really happy about everything I did today. I waited for my moment until I took it."
The 21-year-old will be the favourite heading into Sunday's final as he aims to become the youngest man to win Grand Slam titles on clay, grass and hard courts.
He has won both of his two previous major finals -- at Wimbledon last year and the 2022 US Open.
