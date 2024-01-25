World's top 10 players confirmed for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

World number one Iga Świątek of Poland during last year's tournament. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 25 Jan 2024, 12:44 PM

All 10 of the world’s top 10 female players will descend on Dubai next month for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, with World No1 Iga Swiatek and World No2 Aryna Sabalenka leading the star-studded line-up.

Swiatek, who suffered a shock defeat to teenager Linda Noskova at the Australian Open, will be looking to avenge the final defeat she suffered in Dubai last year at the hands of Barbara Krejcikova, world number 11.

Czech star Krejcikova will return to the emirate to defend her crown for the 24th edition of the WTA Tour Tournament, which was recently awarded permanent WTA 1000 status.

Sabalenka will face fellow Dubai participant and World No4 Coco Gauff in an exciting semifinal showdown on Thursday in Melbourne as the big-hitting Belarussian looks to secure a second successive Australian Open title.

“We are absolutely delighted to have so many of the world’s best female players with us here in Dubai,” said Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free.

“It demonstrates the magnitude of our WTA1000 event and the esteem with which it is held. To have 18 of the world’s 20 top-ranked players competing here next month underlines how popular this event is, and we are looking forward to another exciting WTA tournament.”

Other names confirmed for the women’s tournament include 2023 Australian Open finalist and 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina (World No3), American ace Jessica Pegula (World No5), history-making Arab superstar Ons Jabeur (World No6), reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (World No7), two-time Grand Slam semifinalist Maria Sakkari (World No8), 2023 French Open finalist Karolina Muchova (World No9) and former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko (World No10).

“It is fantastic to have so many of the world’s top female players with us once more in Dubai. Every year this tournament grows in significance, further underlined by the permanent WTA 1000 status the competition has been awarded,” said Salah Tahlak, Tournament Director.

The 2024 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships women’s tournament is followed by the 32nd edition of the men’s event.

The women’s tournament will run between February 18 and 24, before the ATP Tour 500 tournament takes place from February 26 to March 2.

