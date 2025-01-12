World number 219 Habib puts Lebanon on the map at Australian Open

Lebanon's Hady Habib celebrates with a Lebanese flag after winning his first round match against China's Yunchaokete. — Reuters

Lebanese qualifier Hady Habib broke new ground for the strife-torn nation on Sunday as he beat China's Bu Yunchaokete 7-6(4) 6-4 7-6(6) to reach the second round of the Australian Open.

The world number 219 became his country's first player to win a men's singles main draw match at a Grand Slam in the professional era and soaked up wild cheers from a rowdy crowd packing the small terraces on Melbourne Park's Court 13.

"It's such an credible feeling to get this win not only for myself but for Lebanon and Lebanese tennis... the crowd was absolutely wild. It made it even more special to win in front of them," Habib told reporters.

With fans chanting his name, the Texas-born 26-year-old raised his racket at the crowd and held up a Lebanese flag after claiming the decisive tiebreak.

Hady Habib celebrates winning his match. — Reuters

Habib's success has come at a tense time for Lebanon, with a Nov. 26 ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah holding after nearly 14 months of war.