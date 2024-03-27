World No.1 Djokovic splits with Ivanisevic after winning 12 Grand Slam titles

Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Goran Ivanisevic (right). Photo: AFP file

Published: Wed 27 Mar 2024, 2:54 PM

Novak Djokovic and Goran Ivanisevic are to go their separate ways, the tennis world number one announced on Wednesday, ending a five-year association which yielded 12 Grand Slams.

Djokovic brought Croatia's 2001 Wimbledon champion on board as a member of the coaching team ahead of the grass court Grand Slam in 2019 and although the Serbian admitted their "on-court chemistry had its ups and downs", it also resulted in huge success.

However, Djokovic has had by his high standards a poor start to the year, losing to eventual champion Jannik Sinner of Italy in the Australian Open semifinals.

The 36-year-old Serbian then lost to Sinner's unheralded compatriot Luca Nardi in the third round at Indian Wells, prompting him to withdraw from the Miami tournament for what he claimed were scheduling reasons.

"Goran and I decided to stop working together a few days ago," Djokovic posted on Instagram.

"Our on court chemistry had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid.

"In fact, I am proud to say (not sure he is) that apart from winning tournaments together, we also had a side battle in Parchisi going on... for many years," he said, referring to the online game.

"And — that tournament never stops for us. Sefinjo, thanks for everything my friend. Love you."

Djokovic said the volatile and charismatic Ivanisevic had brought more than just his tennis acumen to the partnership, which was exactly what he and his then head coach Marian Vajda had been looking for.

"I remember clearly the moment I invited Goran to be part of my team," said Djokovic.

"It was back in 2018, and Marian (Vajda) and I were looking to innovate and bring some serve magic to our duo.

"In fact, not only we brought serve, but also lots of laughter, fun, year end no1 rankings, record breaking achievements and 12 more Grand Slams (and a few finals) to the count since then."

