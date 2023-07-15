Wimbledon: Arab star Jabeur's Grand Slam dream dashed as she loses final against Vondrousova

The 28-year-old went down 4-6, 4-6 to the 2019 French Open runner-up

By Web Desk Published: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 6:29 PM

Tunisian Ons Jabeur's dream of becoming the first Arab woman and African player to win a Grand Slam singles title was dashed as she went down to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the Wimbledon final on Saturday.

The 28-year-old, dubbed her Tunisia's "Minister of Happiness," lost 4-6, 4-6 to the 2019 French Open runner-up.

Having toppled four seeds before beating a resurgent Elina Svitolina in the semifinals, Vondrousova followed in the footsteps of her compatriots Martina Navratilova, Jana Novotna and Petra Kvitova to win a major crown.

