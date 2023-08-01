Watch: Serena Williams reveals baby's gender with drone display; husband Alexis Ohanian pulls prank

The couple are parents to five-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia

Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Tue 1 Aug 2023, 3:40 PM

Balloons out of a box, cakes, pink and blue baby clothes, the methods of a gender reveal are endless. But have you ever seen drones in the sky bearing the good news?

Pro tennis player Serena Williams revealed the gender of her baby on Tuesday through a video shared on her YouTube channel. The sportsperson along with her husband Alexis Ohanian will be welcoming a girl.

The gender of the baby was revealed through a drone display where the words 'It's a' were followed a few second later by 'girl'. The couple who are already parents to a five-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia, were seen overwhelmed with joy as they found out the gender of their baby.

Serena started the video by saying how she was on team 'pink' and expressed her nervousness if it would turn out to be a boy. "I'm a little nervous because I don't have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy."

Before the gender reveal party took place at night, the couple held a baby shower during the day where the player was seen wearing a white t-shirt paired with a pink and white striped skirt.

The duo were joined by their close family and friends, with hugs and laughs all around. The venue was adorned with a vibrant rainbow-coloured balloon arch and a sign that read 'Our Next Great Adventure'. Soft blankets were laid out on the ground for guests, with dancing and music filling up the space.

As seen in the YouTube video, before the drone show takes place, Alexis Ohanian had a trick up his sleeve. At first he brings in a cake which everyone assumes to be the gender reveal cake. Except, the cream inside is yellow in colour — a scheme to prank Serena, their daughter, and all the guests.

The Reddit co-founder then went on to say they would now actually reveal 'Jelly Bean’s' sex. "The way we’re going to do it, though, is with a little style and some spectacular lights.”

Serena had previously shared a post on Instagram with a teaser video, post which she uploaded the actual reveal on YouTube.

The tennis player had first rocked her bump in May at the Met Gala, after revealing her second pregnancy in an Instagram post.

Williams and Reddit co-founder Ohanian tied the knot in November 2017 shortly after welcoming their daughter in September 2017.

