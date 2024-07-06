E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: Applause, cheers for Sachin Tendulkar at Wimbledon ahead of Norrie vs Zverev clash

Notable English cricketers Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jos Buttler were seen with Tendulkar in the VIP area on the sixth day of this prestigious competition

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Sat 6 Jul 2024, 6:56 PM

The moment the commentator praised Sachin Tendulkar as a cricketing legend, having won the World Cup and amassed the highest run total in the sport's history, created a memorable atmosphere at Wimbledon Centre Court and the India cricketing legend was greeted with applause.

"It's great to welcome you back to Centre Court, @sachin_rt," is the post that captures this moment and shows how well-received he was.


"We are also joined by a legend of the game from India. Another World Cup winner and all-time highest run scorer in cricket history, please welcome, Sachin Tendulkar!"

Applause for the cricket legend broke out from the audience, making Tendulkar's arrival spectacular and unforgettable.


Notable England cricket players Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, the first manager to win four consecutive Premier League titles, were seen with Tendulkar in the VIP area on the sixth day of this prestigious competition.

An exciting encounter between Cameron Norrie and Alexander Zverev opened the day's activities at the Centre Court, setting a high standard for the rest of the schedule, which included the women's singles match between Ons Jabeur and Elina Svitolina.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports