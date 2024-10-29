UAE: Arab star Ons Jabeur confirmed for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Photo: Supplied

With less than 100 days to go until the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, the golden girl of Arab tennis, Ons Jabeur, has confirmed she will be returning for next February’s event after overcoming a long-term shoulder injury that has forced her out for nearly half of the 2024 Hologic WTA Tour season.

The Tunisian, who is among the most popular and successful players ever to emerge from the Arab world, says she’ll be back firing on all cylinders at the renowned International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City for the third edition of the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open (February 1-8), a WTA 500 event, which is already establishing itself among the premier tournaments of the Hologic WTA Tour.

The three-time Grand Slam finalist managed just one tournament singles appearance after Wimbledon in July before pulling out of her remaining schedule for the year with the injury. She told her fans on social media she would be devoting the second half of 2024 to her considerable charity work.

“I’m delighted to be returning to the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, one of my favourite tournaments in my home region where I always receive such fantastic support," Jabeur said.

"It’s been a frustrating few months out with my shoulder injury, but I expect to be back fully fit for 2025, and I’m already looking forward to competing in Abu Dhabi once again in front of the passionate fan base. The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open continues to grow, attracting a strong line-up of players every year, and I’m thrilled to be competing once again,” she added.

Nigel Gupta, Tournament Director, Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, said: “It’s fantastic news that Ons has confirmed she will return to the court early next year, and we are very excited to welcome her back for the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

“As a Tunisian athlete, her influence on the growth of tennis within the region, and the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open itself, has been hugely significant, and she is undoubtedly a real fans’ favourite.

“We wish Ons well for the remainder of her rehabilitation programme and look forward to watching her perform in Abu Dhabi next February.”

