Tottenham end winless run as Richarlison hits two in Newcastle rout

Tottenham Hotspur secured a first Premier League win since October as Brazilian striker Richarlison also returned to form with two goals in a 4-1 drubbing of a jaded-looking Newcastle United on Sunday.
Ange Postecoglou's side earned the dubious distinction of being the first Premier League team to lead 1-0 in five successive games without winning any of them in midweek.
But this time, after Destiny Udogie tapped in his first goal for the club from captain Son Heung-min's cutback after 26 minutes, they never looked back.
Richarlison was also fed by the outstanding Son to make it 2-0 before halftime and struck again on the hour as Tottenham began to run riot against a Newcastle side perhaps distracted by next week's vital Champions League clash with Milan.
Son capped a tireless display by converting an 85th-minute penalty after being brought down by keeper Martin Dubravka.
Joelinton scored a late consolation for Newcastle but it could not take the gloss off Tottenham's win which left them in fifth place with 30 points from 16 games, seven behind leaders Liverpool in what is shaping up to be a compelling title race.
A sixth league defeat of the season following this week's 3-0 defeat by Everton, leaves Eddie Howe's Newcastle in seventh place with 26 points.
