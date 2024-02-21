Tennis stars enjoy WTA players' party in Dubai

Iga Swiatek with McLoughlin (left), Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 21 Feb 2024, 8:19 PM

The world’s best female tennis players enjoyed some well-deserved downtime from the rigours of tournament action at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships’ WTA Players’ Party on Tuesday evening.

World No1 Iga Swiatek and World No4 Elena Rybakina were among the high-profile guests in attendance, while Elina Svitolina, Daria Kasatkina, Donna Vekic - who knocked out World No2 Arnya Sabalenka earlier in the day - and Caroline Garcia were also on hand to mingle with dignitaries and representatives from sponsors.

The Arabian chic themed party featured an assortment of live entertainment, dancers, and performers, including Adrian the Magician, the Golden Collective Band – featuring some of the emirate’s best musicians – and Leanna Kerry, a popular Dubai-based singer whose music career has taken her around the globe.

The 2024 edition of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships got under way on February with the women's event which will run until Saturday.

Then the first round matches of the ATP tournament, featuring former US Open champion Deniil Medvedev, will get under way on Monday.