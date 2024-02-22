Swiatek maintains perfect record against Zheng to reach Dubai semis

Iga Swiatek celebrates her win against Qinwen Zheng. — Photo by Muhammad Sajjad

Published: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 8:52 PM

Iga Swiatek, the world’s number-one ranked tennis player, maintained her dominance over China’s Qinwen Zheng winning in straight sets to reach the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships for the second successive year.

Swiatek has not lost to Zheng, the losing finalist at this year’s Australia Open, in six encounters and the Polish star won 6-3, 6-2 in emphatic fashion.

Swiatek awaits the winner of the Coco Gauff (World No. 3) vs Anna Kalinskaya (qualifier) match, being played later tonight at the Dubai |Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

