Swiatek crushes Peterson to begin US Open title defence

Rajput win hands hosts unassailable 3-1 lead in five-game series after World Cup defeat
World number one Iga Swiatek got her US Open title defence off to a dominant start on Monday, flattening unseeded Swede Rebecca Peterson 6-0 6-1 to kick off the action on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The four-time Grand Slam champion fired off 20 winners and four aces to set up a second-round meeting with Australian Daria Saville.
Meanwhile, Greek eighth seed Maria Sakkari crashed out in the first round following a 6-4 6-4 defeat at the hands of Spaniard Rebeka Masarova on Monday.
Swiatek said that her tank was "pretty empty" after losing in the Montreal and Cincinnati semifinals earlier this month but showed no lack of vigor as she opened her US Open campaign with an ace and blazed through the first set.
The Polish player showed only brief signs of vulnerability early in the second set, as she began to accrue more unforced errors and had to claw her way back from triple break point in the first game.
But she reminded the crowd at Flushing Meadows why she has been the world number one since April 2022 as she whacked across an unreturnable backhand shot to break Peterson to love in the fourth game, amid a 10-point winning streak.
Peterson, who only produced two winners across the match, never regained her composure and Swiatek pumped her first after closing out the match with a scorching backhand down the line.
"I really wanted to play solid and start (the) tournament with everything that I focused on (in practice),” she said in on-court remarks.
"I just feel happy that with all the pressure and expectations I can just have fun on court."
Swiatek was having fun off the court too, taking in the "Lion King" musical to keep up her tradition of seeing a Broadway show during every trip to the year’s final major.
ALSO READ:
Rajput win hands hosts unassailable 3-1 lead in five-game series after World Cup defeat
Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claims second 10-wicket haul in Tests to help set up 150-run victory
Muhammad Waseem (23) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (22) play vital roles in well-earned win
In-form handler saddles several leading chances led by course specialist Mersaal
The 15-time major champion, who has not played since having ankle surgery in April, shot a three-over-par 75
After almost a year out with injury the former world number one to return to competitive tennis in January
Discussions were held to organize camps as part of various Russian team’s preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics
The non-Bank Division was won by the Orient Travel Team