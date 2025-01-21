Sinner faces 'underdog' De Minaur on his home turf at Australian Open

Italy's Jannik Sinner hits a return against Denmark's Holger Rune during their match at the Australian Open on January 20, 2025. — AFP

The Australian Open quarterfinals continue on Wednesday and top seed Jannik Sinner's task of defending his crown is not getting any easier. The Italian is recovering from an illness and will face Australia's last hope Alex De Minaur, who will be pumped up by a vocal home crowd.

Women's second seed Iga Swiatek goes into her match against US Open semifinalist Emma Navarro with a huge burden lifted off her shoulders after the World Anti-Doping Agency decided not to appeal her case at sport's highest court.

Meanwhile, Sinner battled through illness and dizziness to beat Holger Rune in an entertaining fourth-round encounter where he was visibly shaking and the Italian top seed thanked the crowd for their support, saying "90%" of the credit goes to them.

Sinner will not have much support in his quarterfinal, however, with local favourite Minaur on the other side of the net.

Although the Italian has a perfect 9-0 record against De Minaur he is not taking the 25-year-old lightly, especially on his home turf.

"Every match is different. Playing against him here in Australia, it's for sure different," Sinner said.

De Minaur, seeking a first Grand Slam semifinal spot, is not looking at his record against Sinner and the eighth seed said he is prepared to "battle from the very first point till the last" on Rod Laver Arena.

"The great thing about tennis is that once you step out on the court, you both start at 0-0. It's a whole new day, a whole new match and anything can happen," he said.

"It's going to be my first match this whole tournament where I'm the underdog and don't have all the pressure and expectation of having to win."

With younger top seeds falling by the wayside, Madison Keys and Elina Svitolina have shown that experienced players can adapt to the changing game and go deep into tournaments.

The pair have played each other three times at hardcourt majors with 30-year-old Svitolina winning the last two.

The Ukrainian has been trying to claw her way back into the top 10 since coming back from her pregnancy and foot surgery last year and Keys said she was impressed by how she has adapted her game.