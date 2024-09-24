Sabalenka targets top ranking to cap off superb season

Dubai Basketball, the newly established franchise, won their first game against an European giant at Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday
World number two Aryna Sabalenka will return to action for the first time since her U.S. Open triumph by playing in the China Open and the Belarusian said on Tuesday her sights were set on reclaiming the top ranking in the final weeks of the season.
The 26-year-old lifted her third Grand Slam title this month after back-to-back Australian Open triumphs and will be the firm favourite for the Beijing crown in the absence of holder Iga Swiatek, who is missing the event due to personal reasons.
Sabalenka briefly took the number one spot last season but was overtaken by Poland's Swiatek and said she is focused on a strong showing in the Asian swing to give herself the best chance of reaching her goal.
"Of course, that's one of my goals, to finish the season at world number one," Sabalenka told reporters.
"I'm not trying to focus on that. I'm trying to focus on my game. There are three tournaments left. I'm trying to bring my best tennis on court.
"After the season, I'll see if it was enough to finish the year at world number one or I have to improve something else... To be called as best player in the world, that means a lot."
Sabalenka has already qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals along with Swiatek and is eager to head to the Nov. 2-9 event with plenty of wins under her belt.
"It's important to do well here before the WTA Finals, to have these matches in your pocket before going to the Finals. I think between Wuhan and the Finals is a gap of three weeks," Sabalenka said.
"It means if you're not reaching the last stages of the tournaments here, you have a really big gap in between, which isn't so good before the last tournament of the year."
The Beijing tournament runs from Sept. 25-Oct. 6.
ALSO READ:
Dubai Basketball, the newly established franchise, won their first game against an European giant at Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday
The next LIV Golf Promotions event is scheduled for December at the prestigious Riyadh Golf Club, marking a significant step in the tournament’s expanding global footprint
Thirdy Ravena is excited to be part of Dubai Basketball which made its debut in a major European league on Sunday
He underwent multiple surgeries, wondering if he would ever play the game again before returning to competitive cricket in the IPL this year
Participants faced a range of challenges, including wall climbing, crawling under nets, rolling on snow, and even swimming in cold water
A member of Jumeirah Golf Estates, he serves as an Ambassador for Weekend Warriors and is a strong advocate for local Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) events
The Road to the Finale: Let's look at how 14 events shaped this season’s top teams - Legion XIII, Ripper GC, 4Aces GC (10th seed) and Iron Heads GC
The match was held yesterday at Abdullah Al Khalifa Stadium in the State of Kuwait