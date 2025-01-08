Rybakina to defend Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan claimed three WTA Tour titles last year. — AFP

Reigning champion Elena Rybakina will defend her title at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, taking place from February 1-8 at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, and is back fully fit after missing much of the end of last season through illness and injury.

The powerful Kazakh, 25, faces tough competition from a stellar line-up of players, including last year’s finalist, Daria Kasatkina, and 2023 champion, Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic, who is back playing strongly after giving birth last year.

Rybakina, currently ranked sixth in the world, continued her impressive record on the WTA Tour in 2024, claiming three WTA Tour titles last year, including Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, the Brisbane International, and the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

However, in the latter half of the year a combination of illness (bronchitis) and a back injury scuppered her hopes of finishing 2024 on the same high as she started it.

The 2024 edition of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open saw Rybakina deliver a masterclass in power and precision, as she swept aside Kasatkina 6-1 6-4 to claim her maiden Abu Dhabi title.

Also confirmed for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2025 is world No. 9, Daria Kasatkina, who has set her sights on revenge after last year’s final defeat. Adding to the excitement is the return of 2023 champion Belinda Bencic, who made her competitive comeback in October last year following a short break from the tour after giving birth.

With her proven track record and fighting spirit, Bencic’s presence promises to add another layer of intensity to the tournament.

Tournament Director Nigel Gupta expressed his excitement about the line-up, saying: “We’re thrilled to welcome back Elena Rybakina, Daria Kasatkina, and Belinda Bencic to the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open among many other top players. “Elena’s incredible performance last year set a new benchmark, and we’re looking forward to seeing her defend her title against another strong field of world-class players in Abu Dhabi. This tournament continues to grow in stature, and 2025 promises to be one of the most competitive editions yet." Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has quickly established itself as a premier event on the women’s tour, attracting the biggest names in tennis and delivering electrifying action for fans. Rybakina and Kasatkina will be joining a star-studded line-up of 28 leading Tour players, which was bolstered by the confirmation that three-time Grand Slam finalist, Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, will also be in the field following a lengthy lay-off through a shoulder injury. She is likely to win the support of local fans as the Arab world’s firm favourite. Former World number 2, Paula Badosa of Spain, is also in the field. Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, a semifinalist in the last two editions of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, returns too for another pitch at the prestigious title.

Tickets for the tournament are now available at www.mubadalaabudhabiopen.com and fans can follow all the action on the website.