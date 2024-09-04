Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open returns to inspire UAE youngsters

The Dubai-based Englishman is joined by Scott, Rose, Lawrence and MacIntyre who have confirmed for the Race to Dubai Rankings event at Yas Links Abu Dhabi
As the highly anticipated Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open prepares to return to the capital in 2025, the ‘Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open’ initiative kicks off its post-summer schedule as part of its second season on September 6, following the success of its inaugural edition. This home-grown community programme, designed to cultivate local tennis talent and strengthen the UAE’s tennis infrastructure, offers a unique pathway for aspiring players to develop their skills and compete at a higher level.
The Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is poised to redefine tennis development in the UAE, providing a direct route to the prestigious main WTA500 event. Kicking off post-summer on September 6, the programme offers a series of tournaments designed to challenge and nurture aspiring tennis players.
Supported by Mubadala, winners from each category will be awarded a variety of prizes to further their tennis journey, including an all-expenses-paid trip to the prestigious Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy in Spain for U14 and U16 champions, a month of private lessons at a local tennis academy in the UAE for U12 champions, and tennis equipment, vouchers, prize money, and Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tickets for adult category winners.
Nigel Gupta, Tournament Director at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, commented: “The Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open programme is a cornerstone of our commitment to fostering tennis talent within the UAE. We are thrilled to launch the new season, providing players with a structured programme to hone their skills and compete for incredible prizes, including an unforgettable training experience at the world-renowned Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy.”
The series strives to be accessible for players throughout the UAE by holding a series of tournaments across various locations, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Fujairah. Eligibility is open to all members of the UAE Tennis Federation who are currently competing in the national circuit.
Naser Al Marzouqi, General Secretary at UAE Tennis Federation, added: “The UAE Tennis Federation is proud to partner with Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open on this exceptional initiative. The Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open series will significantly enhance our tournament offerings, providing valuable playing opportunities for players across the country. We are confident this programme will significantly contribute to the development of future tennis champions in the UAE.”
Aimed at developing young tennis players in the UAE, the successful community initiative welcomes participants aged 12 years up to adult categories. With over 1,300 participants in 2023, the event highlights the growing popularity of tennis in the UAE and its commitment to nurturing future champions.
Isabelle James, the 2024 U14 category champion, said: “Winning the Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open U14 category was a dream come true. Training at the Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy has been an incredible experience. I’m so grateful for the opportunity that this programme offers. I've gained invaluable experience under the guidance of exceptional coaches and have had the chance to test my skills against talented players. I can’t wait to apply these lessons in upcoming tournaments and elevate my game.”
The Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open programme represents a significant step forward in UAE tennis development. By providing a structured pathway for players to refine their skills, compete at a higher level, and gain valuable experience, the initiative is poised to elevate the UAE’s tennis scene and inspire a new generation of champions.
