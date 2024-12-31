Raducanu pulls out of Australian Open warm-up with back injury

British tennis player Emma Raducanu. — AFP

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu on Tuesday pulled out of the Auckland Classic with a "back niggle" in a blow to her preparations for the Australian Open which starts in less than two weeks.

Raducanu, who was seeded sixth in Auckland, will now fly to Melbourne to begin rehabilitation ahead of the year's first major which begins on January 12.

The 56th-ranked Raducanu said she had hoped for a quicker recovery from the recently-acquired back problem.

"I've tried my best to be ready. I love Auckland and the fans here. But unfortunately, I've picked up a back niggle and I won't be ready in time," she said.

It is the latest setback for the 22-year-old Briton, three years on from her major triumph in New York.

She is travelling with a renowned fitness coach, Yutaka Nakamura, in an attempt to better withstand the rigours of professional tennis.

Raducanu missed most of 2023 following wrist and ankle surgery, and was sidelined for two months by a recent foot injury.

Former Australian Open semifinalist Elise Mertens also withdrew Tuesday hours before the fifth seed's first-round match in Auckland.