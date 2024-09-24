Poland's Hurkacz to fund flood victims with each ace he hits

Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. — AFP

World number eight Hubert Hurkacz said on Tuesday he will donate 100 euros to Poland flood victims for every ace he hits until the end of the season.

At least 23 people died across central Europe this week due to the worst floods the region has seen in two decades. The areas along the Czech-Polish border have been particularly hard hit since the weekend.

In the 2023 season, the pole became a part of an exclusive club of nine players who have achieve the extraordinary feat of serving 1000 plus aces during an ATP Tour season.

"I will be donating 100 Euros for every ace I hit to support those affected by the devastating floods in Poland. For me, sport is not just a competition, but also a platform to drive impact. #acesforaid," Hurkacz wrote on X on Tuesday.

The floods have left trail of destruction from Romania to Poland, spreading mud and debris in towns, destroying bridges, submerging cars and leaving authorities and householders with a bill for damages that will run into billions of dollars.

Poland will mobilise up to 23 billion zlotys ($6.02 billion) some of it from the European Union, to deal with the aftermath of severe flooding, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.