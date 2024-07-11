One of a kind: Musetti revives dying art at Wimbledon

Lorenzo Musetti hits a backhand return. The Italian will face Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday. — AFP

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 7:14 PM

When Stefanos Tsitsipas dropped out of the world's top 10 in February this year, tennis purists mourned the final nail in the coffin of the one-handed backhand, once the sport's signature shot.

It had carried Pete Sampras and Roger Federer to 15 Wimbledon titles between them and was the weapon of choice for Stan Wawrinka when he captured three majors.

Federer described the absence of one-handers in the top 10 as a "dagger" to the sport.

"I felt it. That one was personal. I didn't like that," 20-time major winner Federer told GQ magazine when the top 10 was stripped of one-handed backhands for the first time in more than 50 years.

"But at the same time, it makes the one-handers - Pete Sampras, Rod Laver, me - it makes us special as well that we've carried the torch, or the flag or whatever, for as long as we did.

"So I love seeing players with one-handers like Stan (Wawrinka) and Richard Gasquet and Tsitsipas. Dominic Thiem has a wonderful one."

At the moment, only two men in the top 20 have a one-handed backhand -- Tsitsipas and Grigor Dimitrov who has since nudged his way back to 10 in the world.

Dominic Thiem, at the 2020 US Open, was the last man to win a Grand Slam with the one-handed backhand.

The 30-year-old has been plagued by wrist injuries ever since and will retire this year.

However, there is hope in the shape of Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, who has emerged as the man to have removed Federer's "dagger" with his run to the Wimbledon semifinals.

"No one taught it to me. It came naturally. When I picked up my first racquet, I played the one-handed backhand. I think I made the right choice. I never wanted to change," the 22-year-old told reporters.

In a rare match-up of one-handed backhands, Musetti defeated breakout French player Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the last 16 at the All England Club this year.

Mpetshi Perricard is just 21 and will make his top 50 debut after Wimbledon.

Musetti is already guaranteed to rise to 16 in the rankings next week, providing some company for Dimitrov and Tsitsipas.

He has hit more backhand winners at Wimbledon -- 43 -- than any of the other three semifinalists.

On Friday, Musetti faces Novak Djokovic for a place in the final.

Djokovic, chasing a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon crown and 25th major, started his career hitting one-handed backhands.