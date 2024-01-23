Nadal set for return from injury at Qatar Open

Rafael Nadal. Photo: AP file

Published: Tue 23 Jan 2024, 10:15 PM

Rafael Nadal was named on the entry list for next month's Doha Open on Tuesday, prompting speculation that the injured Spaniard will make his return to action in Qatar.

After missing most of the 2023 season because of a hip injury, Nadal, 37, only got back on court this month in Brisbane, where he reached the quarterfinals.

But a micro tear in a muscle during that quarterfinal defeat by Jordan Thompson forced him to withdraw from the Australian Open.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Doha, get ready for the return of El Matador," the Doha tournament said on Instagram.

"Thrilled to see Rafael Nadal back in action at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2024. Vamos!"

Nadal, who has said previously there was a "high percentage" that 2024 would be his farewell to the tour, won the Doha title in 2014 but has not played there since 2016.

This year's tournament runs from February 19-24.

ALSO READ: